Trae Young: Rest In Peace Coach Billy Tubbs🙏🏽😞…

11 hours ago via TheTraeYoung
http://twitter.com/TheTraeYoung/status/1323026420436664321

November 2, 2020 | 12:21 am EST Update
NBA All-Star Bradley Beal said that Duke was his “dream school,” noting that he wanted to follow in JJ Redick’s footsteps. Talking on Redick’s podcast, The Old Man and the Three, Beal said he was swayed to Florida by then-coach Billy Donovan. “Duke was my dream school. You guys were my dream school,” Beal said. “Coach K (Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski) busts my balls every day, to this day, every time I see him. ‘You know you should have been in a Duke uniform. I can’t even stand the sight of you. I can’t stand to look at you.’ It’s so funny, every time I see him to this day. You (Redick), your craft, your energy, your passion, the cut-off t-shirt under the jersey. That was dope. I was a fan.
4 hours ago via Kevin Flaherty @ 247Sports

“What was tough for me, what drew me to Florida was my relationship with Billy Donovan,” Beal said. “So I always felt like Billy kept it all the way 100 with me all the time. When he first recruited me, he’s like ‘Brad i’m not going to guarantee you you’re going to start. I’m not going to guarantee you’re going to play a lot. I’m not even going to guarantee you that you may have the freshman year you think you’re going to have. But you will get better every day. I will push you and you will be a man.’ That’s it. That’s all I wanted to hear.”
4 hours ago via Kevin Flaherty @ 247Sports

As teams prepare for the Nov. 18 draft, they are not only finishing up their scouting on prospects, making trade calls and doing mock drafts to try to prepare for the scenarios that could unfold on one of the wildest nights of the league year. They also are engaging in the art of subterfuge, the spy games that involve reading between the lines, picking up on intel and sifting through the various reports out there discussing the intentions of each team. “You can’t believe anything,” one coach told The Athletic.
4 hours ago via Jon Krawczynski @ The Athletic

This time when Paul Silas’ only son made that familiar call, his mentor had a last bit of guidance to share before Stephen would at last land the job for which he had spent a lifetime preparing. “He said he wasn’t going to get this job,” the elder Silas said. “I told him it was going to happen. I knew it was going to happen for him. They wanted to get him. He said, ‘I don’t think it’s going to happen, Dad.’ I said, ‘It is.’ And it did. I’m just happy as heck.”
4 hours ago via Jonathan Feigen @ Houston Chronicle

