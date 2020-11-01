NBA All-Star Bradley Beal said that Duke was his “dream school,” noting that he wanted to follow in JJ Redick’s footsteps.
Talking on Redick’s podcast, The Old Man and the Three, Beal said he was swayed to Florida by then-coach Billy Donovan. “Duke was my dream school. You guys were my dream school,” Beal said. “Coach K (Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski) busts my balls every day, to this day, every time I see him. ‘You know you should have been in a Duke uniform. I can’t even stand the sight of you. I can’t stand to look at you.’ It’s so funny, every time I see him to this day. You (Redick), your craft, your energy, your passion, the cut-off t-shirt under the jersey. That was dope. I was a fan.