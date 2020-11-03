USA Today Sports

Caldwell-Pope’s most likely end game is a return to t…

8 hours ago via John Hollinger @ The Athletic
Caldwell-Pope’s most likely end game is a return to the Lakers, but one other option to think about is Atlanta. The Hawks have oodles of cap room and need 3-and-D wings desperately, and Caldwell-Pope is a Georgia native.

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
November 3, 2020 | 6:24 pm EST Update
November 3, 2020 | 5:39 pm EST Update
Home