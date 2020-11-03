According to sources, the list of teams who have talked with Avdija also includes the Hawks, Pistons, Cavaliers, Spurs and Bucks. Those first three teams are expected as Avdija suitors. The latter two, and let’s face it, the Bucks especially, are interesting names. The Spurs make some sense, though, as they’ve built an institution off of finding international players. There’s no way to know if they’ll make the leap and trade up for a shot at Avdija, but you’d at least expect them to do some due diligence in that direction. With the Bucks, well, that one is a bit curious.
November 3, 2020 | 6:24 pm EST Update
Fast Eddie Johnson (1955-2020)
Eddie Johnson, the two-time All-Star for the Atlanta Hawks whose career was shortened by arrests which led to a ban from the NBA and life sentence in prison, has died. He was 65. Johnson passed away on Oct. 26. His death was confirmed Tuesday by Rocker-Cusack Mortuary in Leesburg, Florida.
Johnson was 53 when, according to the Florida Department of Corrections website, he received a mandatory life sentence in 2008 after he was found guilty of sexual assault on an 8-year-old girl. Johnson was serving the life sentence at Santa Rosa Correctional Institution in Milton, Florida when an undisclosed illness led to his death.
Nets Daily: According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Nets @Joe Tsai lost $1 billion of net worth today. (Actually $995 million) Alibaba stock dropped by 8% because China regulators suddenly suspended stock sale in Alibaba spinoff, Ant Financial. No word on if/when it’ll be reinstated.
NBA Hall of Famer and former Auburn star Charles Barkley is donating $1 million to Tuskegee University. He had not yet informed university president Lily McNair of the donation. In May 2018, McNair became Tuskegee’s eighth president and the first woman to hold the position. The gift is Barkley’s fifth major donation to a historically black college.
Barkley chose Tuskegee for his next HBCU donation, in part, because it is the hometown for former Auburn teammate and “great” friend Greg Turner. “I was ready to make my next move and had promised Greg I’d choose Tuskegee,” Barkley said Monday.
Tyson Chandler: Voted for the 1st time today!!!! Made it even that much better watching my little brother vote. Changing the cycle ✊🏽
November 3, 2020 | 5:39 pm EST Update
NBPA planning to hold a vote on 2020-21 season plans
The National Basketball Players Association is planning to hold a vote on Thursday night or Friday morning regarding the Dec. 22 start format to the 2020-21 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources told The Athletic.