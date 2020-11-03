USA Today Sports

Nick Valencia: BREAKING- A pipe burst earlier today at State Farm Arena will delay the counting of absentee ballots in Fulton County GA, one of the biggest in the state, for 3-4 hours. All Fulton County’s absentee ballots are processed at the arena. No ballots or machines were damaged: Official

