-
All NBA Teams
- All NBA Teams
-
-
Trae Young: Stay safe tonight people...🙏🏽
November 4, 2020 | 7:39 am EST Update
Like Hayward, DeRozan has a lucrative player option ($27.7 million) that he almost certainly pick up. Unlike Hayward, there really isn’t even a conversation to have with his team about opting out to sign a longer-term deal. The Spurs are rebuilding and DeRozan is 31, so a more likely scenario is a trade after he opts into the deal.
November 4, 2020 | 4:40 am EST Update
Aran Smith: Hearing same as @KevinOConnorNBA , Boston trying to package their three picks to move up, and the player the Celtics are targeting is bigman Onyeka Okongwu #nbadraft #nbadraftrumor