USA Today Sports

Marc Stein: The Pacers are hiring the former NBA big ma…

9 hours ago via TheSteinLine
Marc Stein: The Pacers are hiring the former NBA big man and longtime assistant Greg Foster as part of new Indiana coach Nate Bjorkgren’s staff, league sources say As @NYTSports reported yesterday, Atlanta is hiring former Pacers coach Nate McMillan to bolster Lloyd Pierce’s Hawks staff

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
November 6, 2020 | 3:29 am EST Update
“Everything’s so fluid right now,” Baynes said of his free agency. “That’s why you’ve got to lean on people you trust. For me, it’s my agent, and I know that’s the business side of basketball. I’ve been through it too many times to tie anything emotional to it, as much as you want to. You do have these connections throughout basketball and throughout the teams you’ve played for and where you’ve gone and also the outlook for your family. Everything weighs in to it.
2 hours ago via Olgun Uluc @ ESPN

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Aron Baynes Free Agency
Home