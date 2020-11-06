Besides, some league officials would say, eight teams haven’t played since March and more than half the league was done playing by Sept. 1. “Good to see the light right now,” Hawks guard Trae Young, one of the players who hasn’t played since March, tweeted.
November 6, 2020 | 3:29 am EST Update
“Everything’s so fluid right now,” Baynes said of his free agency. “That’s why you’ve got to lean on people you trust. For me, it’s my agent, and I know that’s the business side of basketball. I’ve been through it too many times to tie anything emotional to it, as much as you want to. You do have these connections throughout basketball and throughout the teams you’ve played for and where you’ve gone and also the outlook for your family. Everything weighs in to it.
“At the end of the day, it’s a business decision, and we aren’t even sure how that business is panning out right now, so hopefully it’s for the best. It’s what I’ll be leaning on the agent for. Whatever we do, we’ll try to make the best decision for myself, for my family and everyone who’s helped me get to this point.”
Regardless of his success overseas, Alexander isn’t holding out hope for a return to the states. “I don’t think that a 33-year-old in my position can come back and play in the NBA,” Alexander said. “I mean, I know my game is better suited for American-style basketball, but it’s just not realistic to think that I can make the leap. It’s just not realistic at this point.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Among NBPA player reps on tonight’s call, there was some curiosity about starting free agency prior to Nov. 18 Draft, sources tell ESPN. For a few reasons, it isn’t possible under these circumstances. However, it is an idea that’s had some support among teams in ordinary times.
Adrian Wojnarowski: First, there won’t be finalized deal between NBA/NBPA until just prior to draft. Teams would be managing FA and draft simultaneously. Also, switching order starts new salary cap year earlier, offering some teams edge in draft-related trades that otherwise wouldn’t be possible.