USA Today Sports

Trae Young: Thank you poll workers at State Farm Arena …

22 mins ago via TheTraeYoung

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
November 6, 2020 | 2:23 pm EST Update
November 6, 2020 | 12:10 pm EST Update
Hennepin County officials want to have the 19-month-old son of Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley put under court-ordered protection citing the felony weapons and drug charges filed last month against the boy’s parents as well as new evidence of possible maltreatment. A petition filed this week in District Court by the county’s Human Services and Public Health departments challenges the parental rights of Malik Beasley and wife Montana Yao and levels further allegations against the couple growing out of an altercation the 23-year-old basketball player had in late September with a family outside his Plymouth home.
3 hours ago via Paul Walsh @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Malik Beasley Case
Home