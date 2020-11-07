-
All NBA Teams
- All NBA Teams
-
-
Trae Young: 46th PRESIDENT!!!! http://twitter.com/TheTr…
November 7, 2020 | 7:31 pm EST Update
The Raptors are fighting hard to stay in Toronto for the 2020-21 season, league sources told The Post.
Two weeks ago, The Athletic reported the possibility of the Raptors moving to Newark’s Prudential Center because of Canada’s strict quarantine rules stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Other possible landing spots include sharing Barclays Center with the Nets, or playing in Kansas City, Mo., Seattle or the Tampa Bay area. Oakland native Kamala Harris now is the Vice President-elect after NBC News and multiple other outlets called the election for Joe Biden on Saturday morning, as he surpassed the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
According to sources, those sites, including Newark, are long shots, and the likelihood of remaining in Toronto still is very much on the table. According to sources, the NBA is working with governments in both Canada and the United States to come up with new guidelines that would make it feasible for visiting teams to travel to and play in Toronto.
The Warriors shared a message on social media shortly after the news broke with a special message and signature from star Steph Curry, on the team’s new “Oakland Forever” jersey.
Curry and his family publicly endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket with a video message during the virtual Democratic National Convention in August. “We want to ensure that our kids live in a nation that is safe, happy, healthy and fair and so this election,” Curry’s wife Ayesha says in the video.
November 7, 2020 | 6:22 pm EST Update
Enes Kanter: Congrats to my great friend, President-Elect @JoeBiden 🇺🇸 Thank you for supporting innocent people in Turkey, standing tall for Democracy, Freedom, Human Rights and standing against Dictatorship in Turkey from day one. pic.twitter.com/Ev0asqSbpm