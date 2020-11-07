USA Today Sports

Trae Young: 46th PRESIDENT!!!!

November 7, 2020 | 7:31 pm EST Update
Two weeks ago, The Athletic reported the possibility of the Raptors moving to Newark’s Prudential Center because of Canada’s strict quarantine rules stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Other possible landing spots include sharing Barclays Center with the Nets, or playing in Kansas City, Mo., Seattle or the Tampa Bay area. Oakland native Kamala Harris now is the Vice President-elect after NBC News and multiple other outlets called the election for Joe Biden on Saturday morning, as he surpassed the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
November 7, 2020 | 6:22 pm EST Update
