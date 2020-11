CJ McCollum: Then I began to go to other wineries and check out different places and have tastings. That’s when I realized I was living amongst a gold mine. And, obviously, Kevin Love [basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers], he was born here. He was telling me more about Oregon specifically. [Former Trail Blazer] Channing Frye was out here in the summertime. There are a lot of guys who already had a great appreciation for wine. I was just kind of tapping into their knowledge, asking around, checking in with friends.