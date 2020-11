The teams were not specified, though one source said there are two Eastern Conference teams and one from the West who are interested in sign-and-trade scenarios involving Bertans. That is along with at least three teams – the Hawks, Knicks and Suns included – expected to target Bertans early in free agency using their cap room, as NBC Sports Washington previously reported. Though the teams looking at a sign-and-trade are not known, the dots could possibly be connected to those who were interested in Bertans before the trade deadline. That list included the Celtics, Lakers and Nuggets.