The teams were not specified, though one source said there are two Eastern Conference teams and one from the West who are interested in sign-and-trade scenarios involving Bertans. That is along with at least three teams – the Hawks, Knicks and Suns included – expected to target Bertans early in free agency using their cap room, as NBC Sports Washington previously reported. Though the teams looking at a sign-and-trade are not known, the dots could possibly be connected to those who were interested in Bertans before the trade deadline. That list included the Celtics, Lakers and Nuggets.
November 9, 2020 | 2:02 pm EST Update
Western Conference teams interested in Spencer Dinwiddie
Multiple western conference contenders have expressed interest internally in trading for Nets SG Spencer Dinwiddie, sources tell SNY. The Nets’ desire to move Dinwiddie is currently unknown.
As for this offseason, GM Sean Marks has said publicly that re-signing Joe Harris is a top priority. It doesn’t seem like Marks’ statement was empty rhetoric. Multiple teams believe that bringing Harris back is No. 1 on Brooklyn’s to-do list this offseason. If Brooklyn re-signs Harris to a sizable contract in the offseason, that would be another financial hurdle to re-signing Dinwiddie as a free agent in 2021.
When you first moved here, did you know you were going to be near such an incredible wine region? CJ McCollum: I had no idea. I really didn’t know until I moved out here. I didn’t know how to say Willamette Valley. For about a year and a half, I was saying it wrong. And then I began to explore and started going to different wineries, I think Stoller [Family Estate] was one of the first wineries I went to out here.
CJ McCollum: Then I began to go to other wineries and check out different places and have tastings. That’s when I realized I was living amongst a gold mine. And, obviously, Kevin Love [basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers], he was born here. He was telling me more about Oregon specifically. [Former Trail Blazer] Channing Frye was out here in the summertime. There are a lot of guys who already had a great appreciation for wine. I was just kind of tapping into their knowledge, asking around, checking in with friends.
Do your teammates share your love of wine? CJ McCollum: Yeah, a lot of my friends enjoy wine, especially this team. In previous years, Evan Turner [former Trail Blazer, currently on the Minnesota Timberwolves] and I would drink wine. Our head of security, Rick, is a big wine fan. And Melo [Carmelo Anthony, on the Trail Blazers] loves wine now, we’ve actually been to some wineries out here. So, I have a pretty good collection of people surrounding me that even work on staff. Our head athletic trainer, Geoff Clark, is a big, big wine lover.
Shams Charania: The NBA G League will allow its teams to add a name/logo on the neckline of game jerseys with a sponsor, charitable or public service initiative to add revenue opportunities, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
November 9, 2020 | 1:47 pm EST Update
Kira Lewis Jr. is widely expected to be selected in the first round of 2020 NBA draft. Known for his blazing speed, Lewis averaged 18.5 points, 5.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 36.6 from 3-point range as a sophomore at Alabama, before electing to turn pro. Teams that have visited Lewis for in-person workouts include Detroit, Chicago, New York, Phoenix, Orlando and Minnesota. Many mock drafts have him going in the No. 10-20 range.