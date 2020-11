With the NBA and NBPA agreeing to start the regular season on Dec. 22 with a $109.1 million salary cap, players, executives and agents have different perspectives on what it means for the future of the league. “We had no real choice,” one NBA veteran with over a decade of experience told HoopsHype. “I’m glad it’s still at $109 million. We have to be good partners, and the TV networks needed this. It only affects the last four teams in terms of turnaround but could have an effect on free agency with camp being on Dec. 1. Teams will be signing players during camp.”