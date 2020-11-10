USA Today Sports

November 10, 2020 | 1:56 am EST Update
With the NBA and NBPA agreeing to start the regular season on Dec. 22 with a $109.1 million salary cap, players, executives and agents have different perspectives on what it means for the future of the league. “We had no real choice,” one NBA veteran with over a decade of experience told HoopsHype. “I’m glad it’s still at $109 million. We have to be good partners, and the TV networks needed this. It only affects the last four teams in terms of turnaround but could have an effect on free agency with camp being on Dec. 1. Teams will be signing players during camp.”
Middleton, a two-time All-Star, and the 21-year-old Nesmith not only hail from Charleston, S.C., but also attended the same high school, Porter-Gaud. Some scouts tag Nesmith as the top 3-point shooter in the draft, but his standing isn’t as a high lottery pick. He was injured in his sophomore season, suffering a stress fracture in his right foot that limited him to 14 games. “We compare him to Khris Middleton,’’ Stackhouse told The Post in an email Sunday. “He’s perfect for the wing spot. He has the size. He has the strength and in addition to being a shooter, he is dedicated to the defensive side as well.”
Matt Babcock, the former NBA agent who produces a mock draft, feels the Nesmith-Vassell debate is a dead heat. “It’s very close,’’ Babcock said. “Although both are good outside shooters, Nesmith certainly has the edge in that area. He is elite. However, Vassell is much better on the defensive end. All in all, I value both prospects pretty equally. I think either player would be an adequate option for the Knicks’ pick at eight.’’
November 10, 2020 | 12:22 am EST Update
