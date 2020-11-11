USA Today Sports

The Atlanta Hawks today announced the hiring of Nate McMillan as an Assistant Coach on Head Coach Lloyd Pierce’s staff. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

November 11, 2020 | 5:07 pm EST Update
