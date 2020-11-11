All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Keith Smith: As @KevinOConnorNBA noted, several teams a… shares share tweet pin sms send email 8 hours ago – via Twitter Keith Smith: As @KevinOConnorNBA noted, several teams are talking trades with Atlanta for #6. Something I have heard is that the Hawks are ok with moving back and potentially clearing a bit more salary cap space. Atlanta is looking to add veterans this offseason to bolster their young core. Draft, Trade, Uncategorized Draft, Trade, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email