All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Marc Stein: Any team trading for Holiday, of course, ha… shares share tweet pin sms send email 7 hours ago – via Twitter TheSteinLine Marc Stein: Any team trading for Holiday, of course, has to be cognizant of his contractual situation, with the Pelicans’ guard — regarded as one of the league’s foremost two-way players — expected to decline his $27 million option for 2021-22 and become a free agent after this season Free Agency, Trade, Uncategorized Free Agency, Trade, Jrue Holiday, Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans shares share tweet pin sms send email