17 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
There was another report from The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor stating Minnesota had conversations with the Hawks about the sixth pick, and the possible construction of the deal could be No. 6 for second-year wing Jarrett Culver and No. 17. This is true, but the Wolves have made that same offer to multiple teams, according to sources. This is the kind of deal the Hawks want to make if they do trade the pick. They get a young player in return who can grow with the other young players on the roster, but it is tough to find these players right now. The least likely trade scenario is where the Hawks trade back into the teens and don’t get some sort of quality player in return. Trades for future picks also seems unlikely this year.

November 12, 2020 | 10:59 am EST Update
According to league sources, it’s now widely known that Atlanta’s No. 6 pick is available, with the Hawks surfacing as a potential trade partner for a range of teams. As I wrote in this space last week, Atlanta is itching to make a playoff run and has a wealth of cap space that can facilitate a range of trade possibilities. There appears to be a healthy market for that pick, and I would not expect the Hawks to use it for themselves.
Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation asked NBA Champion Jared Dudley on a recent episode of his podcast if the team has talked about a potential White House visit yet, and it sounded like he’s interested (even if there isn’t a formal plan yet): “It hasn’t been discussed yet internally when it comes to player-wise. I did see LeBron’s tweet about going back to the White House, but I think that it would symbolize a lot too. I would love to do it, you have a new president Joe Biden who just won the election, I think they can schedule that, I think Biden would love to have the Lakers there, it would be cool to be the first sports team to do that.”
