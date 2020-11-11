The Hawks are not interested in making this kind of move for someone who is already 30 years old and on an expiring contract. There’s no doubt that Holiday would be an excellent fit next to Young in the backcourt because of Holiday’s defensive prowess and ability to be a secondary playmaker, but this kind of deal would be better suited for a team looking to win a championship this year, and the Hawks aren’t in that conversation. They certainly could be involved in a three-team deal with New Orleans where the main piece is Holiday, but at this time, he wouldn’t be playing for Atlanta. If the Hawks could just give up the sixth pick and some other smaller pieces, it would be considered but not if it includes giving up potentially two young pieces.
