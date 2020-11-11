USA Today Sports

The Hawks are not interested in making this kind of mov…

17 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
The Hawks are not interested in making this kind of move for someone who is already 30 years old and on an expiring contract. There’s no doubt that Holiday would be an excellent fit next to Young in the backcourt because of Holiday’s defensive prowess and ability to be a secondary playmaker, but this kind of deal would be better suited for a team looking to win a championship this year, and the Hawks aren’t in that conversation. They certainly could be involved in a three-team deal with New Orleans where the main piece is Holiday, but at this time, he wouldn’t be playing for Atlanta. If the Hawks could just give up the sixth pick and some other smaller pieces, it would be considered but not if it includes giving up potentially two young pieces.

November 12, 2020 | 10:59 am EST Update
According to league sources, it’s now widely known that Atlanta’s No. 6 pick is available, with the Hawks surfacing as a potential trade partner for a range of teams. As I wrote in this space last week, Atlanta is itching to make a playoff run and has a wealth of cap space that can facilitate a range of trade possibilities. There appears to be a healthy market for that pick, and I would not expect the Hawks to use it for themselves.
29 mins ago via Sports Illustrated

29 mins ago via Sports Illustrated

Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation asked NBA Champion Jared Dudley on a recent episode of his podcast if the team has talked about a potential White House visit yet, and it sounded like he’s interested (even if there isn’t a formal plan yet): “It hasn’t been discussed yet internally when it comes to player-wise. I did see LeBron’s tweet about going back to the White House, but I think that it would symbolize a lot too. I would love to do it, you have a new president Joe Biden who just won the election, I think they can schedule that, I think Biden would love to have the Lakers there, it would be cool to be the first sports team to do that.”
30 mins ago via Harrison Faigen @ Silverscreenandroll.com

