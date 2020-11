According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, teams are monitoring whether or not the Pelicans will make Jrue Holiday and JJ Redick available in the midst of their 6-21 start to the season: “Jrue Holiday has loved being in New Orleans. He’s embraced that town, but he’s at a point in his career, too, where he’s not going to be interested in a rebuild. It’s becoming that, so I think you’re going to see a lot of the league here wanting to see Jrue Holiday, JJ Redick — who signed a two-year deal. There’s not a contender in the league who wouldn’t love to get JJ Redick on their roster. So I think [teams will] watch how this plays out in New Orleans between now and the first of the year, ’cause most of the teams are watching to see if they can get at some of those guys.”