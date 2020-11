Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation asked NBA Champion Jared Dudley on a recent episode of his podcast if the team has talked about a potential White House visit yet, and it sounded like he’s interested (even if there isn’t a formal plan yet): “It hasn’t been discussed yet internally when it comes to player-wise. I did see LeBron’s tweet about going back to the White House, but I think that it would symbolize a lot too. I would love to do it, you have a new president Joe Biden who just won the election, I think they can schedule that, I think Biden would love to have the Lakers there, it would be cool to be the first sports team to do that.”