13 hours ago via Kelly Iko @ The Athletic
Former teammates have described the culture in Houston as problematic, sources said, highlighting a situation that caters far too much to its stars. One example cited was the case of Trevor Ariza, who left the team in 2018 in search of more money, but also more respect, sources said. The Rockets attempted to bring him back down the line but Ariza, sources said, was seeking an apology that never came. Former teammates also questioned why players like Clint Capela and Chris Paul were traded, according to sources. There have also been complaints about the team’s style of play, both from former and current players on the team, sources said. Game 7 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals was the highlight of such complaints, with the team missing 27 straight 3-pointers and not adjusting or incorporating any other offensive strategy, sources said.

November 12, 2020 | 10:59 am EST Update
According to league sources, it’s now widely known that Atlanta’s No. 6 pick is available, with the Hawks surfacing as a potential trade partner for a range of teams. As I wrote in this space last week, Atlanta is itching to make a playoff run and has a wealth of cap space that can facilitate a range of trade possibilities. There appears to be a healthy market for that pick, and I would not expect the Hawks to use it for themselves.
30 mins ago via Sports Illustrated

30 mins ago via Sports Illustrated

Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation asked NBA Champion Jared Dudley on a recent episode of his podcast if the team has talked about a potential White House visit yet, and it sounded like he’s interested (even if there isn’t a formal plan yet): “It hasn’t been discussed yet internally when it comes to player-wise. I did see LeBron’s tweet about going back to the White House, but I think that it would symbolize a lot too. I would love to do it, you have a new president Joe Biden who just won the election, I think they can schedule that, I think Biden would love to have the Lakers there, it would be cool to be the first sports team to do that.”
30 mins ago via Harrison Faigen @ Silverscreenandroll.com

