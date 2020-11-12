-
November 12, 2020 | 7:59 pm EST Update
Hoop Central: According to @WindhorstESPN, he has “surveyed a significant part of the league” today and doesn’t believe there is a lot of interest in Russell Westbrook trades.
These are the stories of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first two years in the NBA, when he went from a mostly unknown Dave-&-Buster’s-loving rookie nicknamed “Bambi” to the future of the NBA.
Ross Geiger, assistant video coordinator: So, Dave & Buster’s. First of all, he would get a sugar high off a Coke or a lemonade. He’d be running around like all the other kids, bumping into kids at times. I was like, “Calm down, we’ll get to the machines.” Josh Oppenheimer, assistant coach: There was this childlike exuberance and innocence to him.
Oppenheimer: I used to joke with him and call him Bambi. “Coach, what is Bambi? Who is Bambi?” Wright: When I first got there, some of the players were talking and one of the coaches said, “Yo, where’s Bambi?” I was like, “Who is Bambi?” Oppenheimer: He was arms and legs and hands and desire. But that was it. Wright: We start practicing and Giannis is out there just clumsy. Ah, that must be Bambi.
Oppenheimer: He has unbelievable confidence but also unbelievable humility. I think he has a great ability to be honest with himself about what he needs to improve at to reach the level he wants to reach. Wright: He introduced himself to me — this was the funniest thing. I said, “What’s up, man? I’m Chris.” He goes, “I’m Giannis. The Greek Freak.” I was laughing like, “Who the hell is the Greek Freak?” He was like, “Me, baby, I’ll show you.” And he flexed.
If Becky Hammon is disappointed when we get on a Zoom call on Wednesday afternoon, she doesn’t show it. Earlier that morning, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced the hiring of a new head coach—and despite being widely considered a top contender for the role, instead of announcing the first female head coach in the National Basketball Association, the organization named the zillionth man. Still, Hammon, who has been a top assistant coach for the Spurs since finishing her WNBA career with the San Antonio Stars in 2014, sits comfortably in a purple checked blazer with her collar popped, as swaggering a personality as any you’d find in the NBA.
OKC’s loss is San Antonio’s gain, though, and the city has embraced Hammon, both in her multiple All-Star seasons with the Stars and as she’s shattered any number of glass ceilings with the Spurs—as the first woman to win a Summer League title (which she did in 2015), the first woman to be part of an All-Star Game coaching staff (the following year), and the first woman to interview for an NBA head coaching job (in 2017, with the Milwaukee Bucks). To commemorate San Antonio’s bond with the 43-year-old star, there’s now also a mural of Hammon in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood, painted by Houston artist Sebastien Boileau and featured in a new short film from documentary platform 60 Second Docs. Texas Monthly caught up with Hammon to talk about the mural, her connection to San Antonio, and why she doesn’t just go around bashing hockey.