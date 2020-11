How do you prepare to develop Tyrese Haliburton? Are you watching film of him before he comes in? Do you talk to guys in basketball to know his strengths and weaknesses? What is your process of knowing how to improve a player? Joe Abunassar: It’s really a combination of many things. One is for sure watching film, analyzing him. Or watching his movement patterns. Obviously with Tyrese, we know he needed to get stronger. We’re looking at how his game in college would translate into the NBA with the different styles of offenses — you know, a lot of college programs still go through the post and things like that. Obviously, he’s not gonna be doing that. We really take an analysis of what all the teams are saying. For the draft specifically, it’s my job to accentuate strengths, eliminate weaknesses, and really transition that player for the NBA. Not even just for the draft but to be able to make it in the league. It’s really a combination.