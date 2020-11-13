Kellan Olson: Devin Vassell said earlier today he had a Zoom call with the Suns and also spoke on the phone with GM James Jones. He’s had in-person workouts with the Warriors, Knicks, Celtics, Hawks and Magic.
November 13, 2020 | 12:02 pm EST Update
Udonis Haslem returning for 18th season
Tim Reynolds: And now, The Captain returns. Udonis Haslem is coming back for Season 18. He’ll sign a one-year, $2.5 million contract. (All before noon.)
Tim Reynolds: The Captain will be signing a NINTH contract with the Heat. NINTH. Heat can’t comment until he does, which will be on Nov. 22 or later, and it’ll be for $2.5 million for this season.
SiriusXM NBA Radio: “He didn’t say anything like that at all.” @VicOladipo’s agent, Aaron Turner, refutes the report of Oladipo asking opposing players if he can join their team with @TheFrankIsola and @Scalabrine
The Houston Rockets are believed to have a limited trade market for Russell Westbrook. Westbrook either wants to be traded or significant changes to the way the Rockets operate. “I’ve got bad news for him on both of those fronts,” said Brian Windhorst on Sports Center. “New coach Stephen Silas has said he does not intend to change the offense very much. I’ve surveyed a significant part of the league today and I don’t think there’s a lot of interest in Russell Westbrook trades out there. Not because they don’t think he’s not much of a player, but because of his contract.”
Dennis Schroeder is a point guard who likes to score and is right in the peak of his powers. The LA Clippers could use a player like that as they push for an NBA title. But don’t count on that happening, as the 27-year-old German told the MagentaSport podcast in a recent episode that he’s not interested in leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder. “Yes, I have received offers,” Schroeder said, “But I never wanted to go to the Lakers, the Clippers, or all the names that my agents have called.”
How do you prepare to develop Tyrese Haliburton? Are you watching film of him before he comes in? Do you talk to guys in basketball to know his strengths and weaknesses? What is your process of knowing how to improve a player? Joe Abunassar: It’s really a combination of many things. One is for sure watching film, analyzing him. Or watching his movement patterns. Obviously with Tyrese, we know he needed to get stronger. We’re looking at how his game in college would translate into the NBA with the different styles of offenses — you know, a lot of college programs still go through the post and things like that. Obviously, he’s not gonna be doing that. We really take an analysis of what all the teams are saying. For the draft specifically, it’s my job to accentuate strengths, eliminate weaknesses, and really transition that player for the NBA. Not even just for the draft but to be able to make it in the league. It’s really a combination.
Who’s been the most fun to train? Who’s been the most interesting? Joe Abunassar: I mean you spend 19 years with Kevin Garnett, that’s a little interesting. It’s from spur of the moment trips that I’ve landed in Minnesota and put my bag down and he said, “Don’t put your bag down, we’re going to Toronto.” I said, “I don’t want to go to Toronto.” We go to Toronto and we train. I’ve traveled with those guys. I always tell the story of my son is now 19 and he used to rebound and Kevin would just chew his ass out during the workout at 9 years old. He just has no off switch for his intensity. He’s great.
The 1991 Usenet Mock Draft was the first mock draft published on the internet, but it, too, followed a lineage. The mock draft had been popularized in the ’80s through pioneering NFL draft writers like Mel Kiper Jr. and Joel Buchsbaum, and national publications like The National soon thereafter adopted the format amid its growing popularity. Usenet, however, offered something novel: a globalized scouting department consisting of ball-obsessed engineering students and computer science researchers with eyes on the ground, watching local NCAA games not broadcast on ESPN. “Mock drafts existed,” Merzbacher said. “We just crowdsourced it.”