Scotto: One of the reasons why Jeff Teague stood there and did not seek a buyout was for the potential to work with general manager Travis Schlenk on a potential sign-and-trade deal. You look at teams like the Lakers and the Clippers that could use point guard depth it seems like that could be a potential fit there.
November 13, 2020 | 9:00 pm EST Update
Knicks unlikely to trade key assets for Russell Westbrook
If Russell Westbrook is on the discount rack, Knicks president Leon Rose is all in, according to NBA sources. With Chris Paul’s trade situation up in the air, Rose still has some interest in seeing if he can pry Westbrook from Houston, if he’s on sale, but it would seem like a long shot.
The Knicks feel they have a lot of leverage and aren’t trying to give up any key future pawns, according to sources. Their potential interest could stem from using it as a scare tactic with OKC in any Paul talks.
Tacko Fall said he’s loved his time in Boston so far and is excited about what he hopes is a long future with the Celtics. “I tell a lot of people, if I could retire here, I probably would,” Fall said.
As he arrived in Boston, he said he benefited right away from the leadership of the veterans, the camaraderie of his fellow rookies, and the staff and ownership. He particularly appreciated the levity Enes Kanter brought. “Sometimes I felt like I was the vet, though, with Enes, because he can act a little childish, sometimes,” Fall said with a laugh.
Fall is eagerly awaiting another run with the Celtics, and he knows the team is capable of making even more noise this time around. “I really believe we could have gone all the way,” Fall said. “We had the talent and the drive to do it. Because of that, it’s going to give us an edge next season, and I’m really looking forward to everybody coming back and getting to work. I’m sure everyone’s focus will be on another level.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Chris Finch is finalizing a deal to join Nick Nurse’s coaching staff with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell ESPN. Most recently, Finch’ has been an assistant with New Orleans and Denver. He has a long history with Nurse dating back to the G-League and Europe.
November 13, 2020 | 5:59 pm EST Update
Olgun Uluc: Just filed a story to @ESPNAusNZ, ahead of tonight’s 36ers-Bullets preseason ‘test’ game. In the story: Will Magnay did not travel with the Bullets, sources told ESPN. Magnay has NBA interest; the team is proceeding with the expectation that he won’t be with them next season.