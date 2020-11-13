USA Today Sports

Scotto: One of the reasons why Jeff Teague stood there …

7 hours ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Scotto: One of the reasons why Jeff Teague stood there and did not seek a buyout was for the potential to work with general manager Travis Schlenk on a potential sign-and-trade deal. You look at teams like the Lakers and the Clippers that could use point guard depth it seems like that could be a potential fit there.

, , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
November 13, 2020 | 9:00 pm EST Update

Knicks unlikely to trade key assets for Russell Westbrook

If Russell Westbrook is on the discount rack, Knicks president Leon Rose is all in, according to NBA sources. With Chris Paul’s trade situation up in the air, Rose still has some interest in seeing if he can pry Westbrook from Houston, if he’s on sale, but it would seem like a long shot.
1 hour ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

, , Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 23 more rumors
Fall is eagerly awaiting another run with the Celtics, and he knows the team is capable of making even more noise this time around. “I really believe we could have gone all the way,” Fall said. “We had the talent and the drive to do it. Because of that, it’s going to give us an edge next season, and I’m really looking forward to everybody coming back and getting to work. I’m sure everyone’s focus will be on another level.”
1 hour ago via Boston Globe

Uncategorized

,

November 13, 2020 | 5:59 pm EST Update
Home