November 14, 2020 | 2:50 am EST Update
Knicks interested in Gordon Hayward?
Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer came out with another bombshell: the Knicks are interested in Boston Celtics’ Gordon Hayward. “Gordon Hayward, who obviously — there’s already been rumors we’ve heard about maybe him wanting to move on. The Knicks are interested, I’ve heard…,” O’Connor said on The Ringer NBA Show The Mismatch.
Giannis Antetokounmpo talks about future in Milwaukee
While there, he happened to give an exclusive interview to Swedish outlet Aftonbladet, a daily newspaper based in Stockholm. Of course, he was asked about his future with the Milwaukee Bucks, and had this to say (hat tip to Swedish journalist Alexander Nilsson): Giannis: “There are a lot of rumors. Everyone has opinions. But at the end of the day, I will do what is best for my family. I do not see why I could not be in Milwaukee for several years. As long as Milwaukee and I are on the same page when it comes to being one of the best teams in the league and winning championships, that’s fine. When it changes, it will not be good. It’s easy, I want to be a winner. I do not care about the money. My family is fine and I can take care of my children and grandchildren so that’s not the most important thing right now, it’s winning. As long as we can win and create a winning culture, it will be good.”
Aftonbladet: So your plan is to stay in Milwaukee next year and then maybe sign an extension? Giannis: “I do not know what the plan is. It depends on what decisions they make. If they make the right decision, I’ll be there for many years. If they do not, we’ll see. The NBA is business and we take it day by day. Hopefully we can succeed together.”
Kevin O’Connor: I appreciate you sharing this but the context matters: Portland has already expressed interest but as I said on the podcast it’s highly unlikely anything happens. They don’t have the pieces that other teams do. It does, however, illustrate their intentions to bolster that teams.
Amid the trade rumors, however, DeRozan appeared on the “All the Smoke” podcast where Matt Barnes asked about the trade rumors linking him to the Lakers. DeRozan went on to explain that growing up in LA and idolizing Kobe Bryant, he used to envision himself playing for the Lakers. “You always want to be wanted. When you see things about teams wanting you, you can’t feel a type of way. You better feel good about it, because there are guys that are not wanted,” the Spurs combo guard added.
Dinwiddie, who is currently representing himself, has been canvassing the league with an eye on solidifying his future – which very well could be elsewhere. He’s going into the final year of his deal, and will make $11.5 million in 2020-21. He also has a $12.3 million player option for 2021-22.
Bucks eyeing Robert Covington, PJ Tucker?
Multiple league sources say the Bucks are active in trade discussions; they’re looking to move on from Eric Bledsoe, and have offered him to several teams. They’re also in pursuit of Rockets forwards Robert Covington and P.J. Tucker; Houston doesn’t have a pick in this draft and is moving toward a retooling period with Russell Westbrook wanting out. If the Bucks stay here, or even if the pick is traded, it’s hard to see Anthony dropping any further. He was a top high-school recruit and a projected lottery pick heading into the season. He had a disastrous freshman season at North Carolina, but his shot-creation skills could ultimately add a lot to any offense he’s part of.