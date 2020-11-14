With that said, I’ve heard as of now to not expect the Hawks to be aggressive with some of the bigger names out there like Fred VanVleet or restricted free agents Brandon Ingram or Bogdan Bogdanovic. That could change depending on what happens in the draft. One source said he expects the team to be “aggressive but smart,” that one player in the class isn’t going to dramatically alter the direction of the franchise but two or three players can. “We’re not just going to pay a guy so we can look good on paper,” he said.
With NBA free agency set to open in about a week, sources say multiple teams have reached out to Koufos’ agent about his plans. Being from Canton, sources say the 7-footer would love to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who may seek cheap frontcourt depth this offseason.
Most NBA fans are just now learning the name Killian Hayes, the 19-year-old French-American point guard who could be a top 5 pick in Wednesday night’s draft. […] He has the ability to create space for himself or teammates. He’ll benefit from the NBA’s defensive 3-seconds rule and is effective running the pick-and-roll. In Europe, defenders can clog the lane.