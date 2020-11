With that said, I’ve heard as of now to not expect the Hawks to be aggressive with some of the bigger names out there like Fred VanVleet or restricted free agents Brandon Ingram or Bogdan Bogdanovic. That could change depending on what happens in the draft. One source said he expects the team to be “aggressive but smart,” that one player in the class isn’t going to dramatically alter the direction of the franchise but two or three players can . “We’re not just going to pay a guy so we can look good on paper,” he said.