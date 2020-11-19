All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Kevin Chouinard: Onyeka Okongwu, on comparisons to Bam:… shares share tweet pin sms send email 2 hours ago – via Twitter KLChouinard Kevin Chouinard: Onyeka Okongwu, on comparisons to Bam: “Me and him were similar players coming out of college, and it took him three years to develop into the All-Star he is now. So I feel like with time I could definitely be that type of player through time. I’m patient, ready to get better.” Onyeka Okongwu, Uncategorized Onyeka Okongwu, Bam Adebayo, Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email