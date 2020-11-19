Chris Kirschner: The Hawks are also expected to fully guarantee Brandon Goodwin’s contract. He will make $1.7 million this upcoming season.
November 19, 2020 | 1:17 pm EST Update
Interest in Bobby Portis return to Knicks
Shams Charania: The Thunder are exercising Hamidou Diallo’s $1.66M team option for next season, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Ava Wallace: Deni Avdija is speaking to Wiz press now. One thing we know now — he got his competitiveness from his father, Zufer, who played pro ball in Israel. Avdija said his dad was chill last night. Cold blooded. Knows he’s proud on the inside though. Dads amiright
TJ McBride: Tim Connelly said that Zeke Nnaji already has NBA shooting range and that they feel very confident in his ability to stretch the floor out to 3-point range. That would be huge. If he becomes a floor spacing big, he fits so well alongside Jokic down the line.