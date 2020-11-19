Chris Kirschner: Not surprising, but the Hawks will officially not extend qualifying offers to DeAndre’ Bembry, Skal Labissiere, Damian Jones and Charlie Brown Jr. They will be unrestricted free agents.
Mark Medina: Warriors officially exercise team option on Damian Jones. My writeup earlier today about it bayareane.ws/2ERh6Oa
The Warriors anticipate exercising Damian Jones team option for the 2019-20 season, a league source told Bay Area News Group. The Warriors have until Wednesday to finalize the decision. Jones, who is making around $1.5 million for the 2018-19 season, will be paid $2.3 million for the 2019-20 season. The Warriors could have saved in both salary and luxury taxes by not guaranteeing Jones’ team option. But that would have made Jones an unrestricted free agent next July and allow him to entertain offers in the open market without having his rights to match them.
Damian Jones is the underdog. With the thinnest resume, he has the most ground to make up to earn Kerr’s trust. Furthermore, he’d like to persuade general manager Bob Myers to pick up the team option for 2019-20, his fourth season. “This is a big year for me, so I’ll have to treat it as a contract year,” Jones conceded to NBC Sports Bay Area this week. “The team option is coming up (an Oct. 31 deadline). I’m going in with the mindset that I’m playing for something. Something big.”
Celtics 'strongly advised' to stay away from James Harden trade
The Washington Wizards announced today that they have acquired the draft rights to Cassius Winston (53rd overall pick out of Michigan State) and Memphis’ 2024 second round pick (which was owned by Oklahoma City) from the Thunder in exchange for the rights to Vit Krejci (37th overall pick) and Admiral Schofield.
Winston, a 6-1, 205-pound guard, averaged 18.6 points and 5.9 assists per game as a senior and 18.8 points and 7.5 assists per game as a junior at Michigan State to earn All-America Second Team honors in both seasons, All-Big Ten honors as a senior and Big Ten Player of the Year honors as a junior. He is one of four players in NCAA D-I history to record at least 1,900 points and 850 assists and finished his career with 894 assists, the most in Big Ten and Michigan State history, while leading the Spartans to the 2019 Final Four.
One of the moves they could be targeting to improve their chances of doing so is swapping center Andre Drummond for Gordon Hayward with the Boston Celtics. “Something I’ve been hearing across the league the last few days is while we don’t know how the Gordon Hayward situation is going to shake out, something that could be possible is a Gordon Hayward-Andre Drummond swap,” Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated said during NBC Sports Boston’s draft special. “That’s something that a lot of league execs I’ve been talking to have discussed.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Forward Mike Muscala has exercised his player option to return to Oklahoma City this season, source tells ESPN.
Steve Popper: Can confirm that the Knicks will sign Myles Powell in the next few days and he is expected to be in training camp with the team.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Undrafted William & Mary center Nathan Knight is signing a two-way deal with the Atlanta Hawks, source tells ESPN.
Scott Agness: Source: Rayshaun Hammonds has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Pacers. He’s a lefty with range, and did part of his pre-draft training in Indy.