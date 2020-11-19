USA Today Sports

42 mins ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Undrafted William & Mary center Nathan Knight is signing a two-way deal with the Atlanta Hawks, source tells ESPN.

More on Undrafted Free Agency

42 mins ago via StevePopper
42 mins ago via ScottAgness
Scott Agness: Source: Rayshaun Hammonds has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Pacers. He’s a lefty with range, and did part of his pre-draft training in Indy.
1 hour ago via AdamZagoria
1 hour ago via BryanKalbrosky
Bryan Kalbrosky: After signing Mason Jones and Trevelin Queen, the Rockets easily have two of the best undrafted free agents. Both of these players have worked incredibly hard to get where they are and will only continue to improve. bit.ly/2XBlpoR #NBADraft (@masonjones2 + @trev_up)
1 hour ago via Chris Milholen @ NetsDaily
The Nets have signed undrafted Kentucky stretch 4 Nate Sestina to an Exhibit 10 contract following going undrafted in Wednesday’s NBA Draft. An Exhibit 10 is essentially a training camp invite. Sestina, who stands at 6’9” with a 230+ pound frame, played four years at Bucknell University and one year as a graduate student at Kentucky.
2 hours ago via ChrisBHaynes
3 hours ago via ChrisBHaynes
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Undrafted free agent Omer Yurtseven - seven-footer from Georgetown - reached agreement with Oklahoma City Thunder on an Exhibit 10 contract. Posted 15.5 pts, 9.8 rebs and 1.5 blks last season.
3 hours ago via NetsDaily
Nets Daily: Nets undrafted pick up Nick Sestina played a fifth year at Kentucky last season. Before that, the 6’9” stretch 4 played four years at Bucknell, also alma mater of @J_R_Holden, Nets director of player personnel and former Euroleague star with CSKA Moscow.
3 hours ago via KCJHoop
4 hours ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: Florida State point guard Trent Forrest is signing a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
5 hours ago via Twitter
10 hours ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: Undrafted Butler guard Sean McDermott has agreed to a two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
10 hours ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: Michigan's Zavier Simpson has agreed to an undrafted free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
10 hours ago via espn_macmahon
10 hours ago via msinger
Mike Singer: After a wild, eventful, productive night, the #Nuggets went out and signed the NCAA's leading scorer. Marquette's Markus Howard will be on a two-way deal, a league source said. His *worst* 3-point shooting season was 40% throughout his college career. https://t.co/701vbdWOD0
10 hours ago via AndrewGreif
Andrew Greif: Confirming @Chris Haynes info from earlier that 6-1 Saint Mary's guard Jordan Ford has signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Clippers, per source. He'll be in training camp next month.
11 hours ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: The WCC’s Defensive Player of the Year — guard Jahlil Tripp of Pacific — is signing an Exhibit 10 deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, his agent Daniel Green tells ESPN.
11 hours ago via ChrisBHaynes
11 hours ago via ShamsCharania
11 hours ago via DWolfsonKSTP
Darren Wolfson: Hear former East Ridge HS, Carleton, and Baylor big Freddie Gillespie will land with the Dallas Mavericks. Great night for Twin Cities basketball. Sacar Anim and others will have some opportunities too.
12 hours ago via ShamsCharania
12 hours ago via Charlotte Observer
Undrafted free agent Josh Hall signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder early Thursday morning, hours after the draft ended. A 6-foot-9 wing, Hall committed to N.C. State out of Moravian Prep School in Hickory but decided to skip school and enter the draft.
12 hours ago via HarrisonWind
12 hours ago via townbrad
12 hours ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: UAB guard Nate Darling is signing a two-way deal with Charlotte, his agents Mike George and Nate Daniels of @OneLegacySports tell ESPN.
13 hours ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: Undrafted Penn State forward Lamar Stevens has agreed to a two-way deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
13 hours ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Undrafted Kansas guard Devon Dotson is signing with the Chicago Bulls, source tells ESPN. Dotson is a Chicago native who grew up idolizing Derrick Rose.
13 hours ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: Undrafted Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans has agreed to a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
13 hours ago via BryanKalbrosky
Bryan Kalbrosky: Nate Hinton has accepted a two-way deal with the Dallas Mavericks, according to his agent Tallen Todorovich. This was my Interview with the @UHCougarMBK star: bit.ly/32XJ3xH

Storyline: Undrafted Free Agency
