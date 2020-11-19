Adrian Wojnarowski: Undrafted William & Mary center Nathan Knight is signing a two-way deal with the Atlanta Hawks, source tells ESPN.
Steve Popper: Can confirm that the Knicks will sign Myles Powell in the next few days and he is expected to be in training camp with the team.
Scott Agness: Source: Rayshaun Hammonds has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Pacers. He’s a lefty with range, and did part of his pre-draft training in Indy.
Adam Zagoria: Myles Powell will be signing a free agent deal with the Knicks, per source. Story coming
Bryan Kalbrosky: After signing Mason Jones and Trevelin Queen, the Rockets easily have two of the best undrafted free agents. Both of these players have worked incredibly hard to get where they are and will only continue to improve. bit.ly/2XBlpoR #NBADraft (@masonjones2 + @trev_up)
The Nets have signed undrafted Kentucky stretch 4 Nate Sestina to an Exhibit 10 contract following going undrafted in Wednesday’s NBA Draft. An Exhibit 10 is essentially a training camp invite. Sestina, who stands at 6’9” with a 230+ pound frame, played four years at Bucknell University and one year as a graduate student at Kentucky.
Chris Haynes: Undrafted free agent guard Trevelin Queen of New Mexico State has reached an agreement with the Houston Rockets, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Undrafted free agent Omer Yurtseven - seven-footer from Georgetown - reached agreement with Oklahoma City Thunder on an Exhibit 10 contract. Posted 15.5 pts, 9.8 rebs and 1.5 blks last season.
Nets Daily: Nets undrafted pick up Nick Sestina played a fifth year at Kentucky last season. Before that, the 6’9” stretch 4 played four years at Bucknell, also alma mater of @J_R_Holden, Nets director of player personnel and former Euroleague star with CSKA Moscow.
KC Johnson: After not biting on question last night, Artūras Karnišovas confirms to @mullyhaugh that undrafted free agent Devon Dotson will sign a two-way contract.
Shams Charania: Florida State point guard Trent Forrest is signing a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Shams Charania: Undrafted Butler guard Sean McDermott has agreed to a two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Shams Charania: Michigan's Zavier Simpson has agreed to an undrafted free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Mike Singer: After a wild, eventful, productive night, the #Nuggets went out and signed the NCAA's leading scorer. Marquette's Markus Howard will be on a two-way deal, a league source said. His *worst* 3-point shooting season was 40% throughout his college career. https://t.co/701vbdWOD0
Andrew Greif: Confirming @Chris Haynes info from earlier that 6-1 Saint Mary's guard Jordan Ford has signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Clippers, per source. He'll be in training camp next month.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The WCC’s Defensive Player of the Year — guard Jahlil Tripp of Pacific — is signing an Exhibit 10 deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, his agent Daniel Green tells ESPN.
Chris Haynes: Undrafted free agent Jordan Ford of Saint Mary’s — WCC leading scorer and 12th in nation — signing with the Los Angeles Clippers on an Exhibit 10 deal, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Darren Wolfson: Hear former East Ridge HS, Carleton, and Baylor big Freddie Gillespie will land with the Dallas Mavericks. Great night for Twin Cities basketball. Sacar Anim and others will have some opportunities too.
Undrafted free agent Josh Hall signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder early Thursday morning, hours after the draft ended. A 6-foot-9 wing, Hall committed to N.C. State out of Moravian Prep School in Hickory but decided to skip school and enter the draft.
Brad Townsend: U of Houston swingman Nate Hinton tells folks on IG Live that he’s going to the Mavericks as an undrafted free agent. pic.twitter.com/v2c9Q2xU7n
Adrian Wojnarowski: UAB guard Nate Darling is signing a two-way deal with Charlotte, his agents Mike George and Nate Daniels of @OneLegacySports tell ESPN.
Shams Charania: Undrafted Penn State forward Lamar Stevens has agreed to a two-way deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Undrafted Kansas guard Devon Dotson is signing with the Chicago Bulls, source tells ESPN. Dotson is a Chicago native who grew up idolizing Derrick Rose.
Shams Charania: Undrafted Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans has agreed to a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Bryan Kalbrosky: Nate Hinton has accepted a two-way deal with the Dallas Mavericks, according to his agent Tallen Todorovich. This was my Interview with the @UHCougarMBK star: bit.ly/32XJ3xH
Shams Charania: The Thunder are exercising Hamidou Diallo’s $1.66M team option for next season, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Ava Wallace: Deni Avdija is speaking to Wiz press now. One thing we know now — he got his competitiveness from his father, Zufer, who played pro ball in Israel. Avdija said his dad was chill last night. Cold blooded. Knows he’s proud on the inside though. Dads amiright
TJ McBride: Tim Connelly said that Zeke Nnaji already has NBA shooting range and that they feel very confident in his ability to stretch the floor out to 3-point range. That would be huge. If he becomes a floor spacing big, he fits so well alongside Jokic down the line.