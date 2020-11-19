Bogdan Bogdanovic believes he can get a four-year offer for more than what the Milwaukee Bucks can do in a sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings
. “The word on the street, I always have to be careful of this because I get in trouble, the word on the street is he thinks he can get an offer, or there’s belief that there’s offers out there that average $18 million per year,” said Brian Windhorst. “Somewhere in the four-year, $72 million range. That, I think a lot of people think would come from Atlanta. I think the most Milwaukee can do is something closer to the $15 million to $16 million per year range. Over four years, that’s $8 million or $9 million, depending on where all the decimal points go. That’s not an insignificant amount of money.”