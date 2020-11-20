All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Kevin Chouinard: Onyeka Okongwu says that he will wear … shares share tweet pin sms send email 4 hours ago – via Twitter KLChouinard Kevin Chouinard: Onyeka Okongwu says that he will wear No. 17 with the Hawks. Said it was his favorite number and the age when his older brother passed away. Onyeka Okongwu, Uncategorized Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email