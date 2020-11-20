Chris Kirschner: Onyeka Okongwu said he worked a lot on his shooting over the past several months. “All I’ve been doing is shooting the ball and shooting the ball. I really believe that with time I’ll be able to stretch the floor out consistently and be a great shooter.”
Hawks confident they can get two out of Gallinari, Bogdanovic, Rondo and Harris
LaMelo Ball loves his dad, honors his dad, credits his dad with shepherding his basketball success. But LaVar Ball doesn’t speak for LaMelo, nor rule his point of view. “At the end of the day, what comes out of his mouth, that’s him. He’s a grown man.” LaMelo Ball said in a one-on-one interview with The Observer. “And what comes out of my mouth is for me. Because I’m a grown man, too.”
LaMelo gets why LaVar generates buzz, but to him it’s just normal. “I always heard him talk like this,” LaMelo said. “Just hearing him talk like this, it’s normal to me. For real.” LaMelo views his father more as the demanding mentor from his youth than the media celebrity he’s become. “He was always that coach who was on me and stuff. He coached me the hardest,” LaMelo said.
That experience, combined with having a sibling four years older already in the NBA, gives LaMelo a rookie edge, he believes. “I think it’s shaped me well. Seeing all that at a young age, you already know what you’re going into,” LaMelo said. “You’ve already been there. It’s like seeing all the questions and answers before the test.”
Ball believes his gift for passing was enhanced by his father making him play up: It forced him to probe, to test the geometry of the sport. “I was always seeing how older people were playing for real,” Ball said. “When you’re a kid (in a situation) like that, you have to pick it up real quick. You might mess up a couple of times, but when you mess up you learn. “You perfect your craft.”
NBA Central: “Boston and Indiana have been talking trade for the last couple days.” – Zach Lowe (Via ESPN)