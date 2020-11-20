USA Today Sports

Bobby Marks: The Hawks have waived Khyri Thomas.

2 hours ago via BobbyMarks42
Bobby Marks: The Hawks have waived Khyri Thomas. The guard was part of the trade from Detroit. Thomas had $744,684 in guaranteed money for 2020-21

November 20, 2020 | 5:12 pm EST Update

Hawks confident they can get two out of Gallinari, Bogdanovic, Rondo and Harris

10 mins ago via espn_macmahon

LaMelo Ball loves his dad, honors his dad, credits his dad with shepherding his basketball success. But LaVar Ball doesn’t speak for LaMelo, nor rule his point of view. “At the end of the day, what comes out of his mouth, that’s him. He’s a grown man.” LaMelo Ball said in a one-on-one interview with The Observer. “And what comes out of my mouth is for me. Because I’m a grown man, too.”
10 mins ago via Charlotte Observer

LaMelo gets why LaVar generates buzz, but to him it’s just normal. “I always heard him talk like this,” LaMelo said. “Just hearing him talk like this, it’s normal to me. For real.” LaMelo views his father more as the demanding mentor from his youth than the media celebrity he’s become. “He was always that coach who was on me and stuff. He coached me the hardest,” LaMelo said.
10 mins ago via Charlotte Observer

November 20, 2020 | 4:55 pm EST Update
