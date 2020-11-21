Ryan McDonough: To NBA Free Agents: there are only 3 teams in the league – Atlanta, New York and Charlotte – who currently have more than $10 million in salary cap space. Free Agency just started 1.5 hours ago, so if you get a solid offer in this market, my recommendation would be to take it…
November 20, 2020 | 11:36 pm EST Update
Magic re-signs James Ennis
Shams Charania: Free agent James Ennis has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Orlando Magic, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Adam Himmelsbach: With the mandatory ‘anything can happen at any moment’ disclaimer, one source said it appears unlikely that Gordon Hayward’s situation will be finalized tonight.
Derek Bodner: #sixers announce that they have waived Norvel Pelle and Marial Shayok. Pelle was on a non-guaranteed NBA deal, and Shayok was on a two-way contract.
November 20, 2020 | 11:05 pm EST Update
Marcus Morris back to Clippers
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent Marcus Morris has agreed to return to the Clippers, source tells ESPN.
James Edwards III: Wood is being added into the Ariza deal from draft night, per sources. That deal had not been made official yet.