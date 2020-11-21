USA Today Sports

Ryan McDonough: To NBA Free Agents: there are only 3 teams in the league – Atlanta, New York and Charlotte – who currently have more than $10 million in salary cap space. Free Agency just started 1.5 hours ago, so if you get a solid offer in this market, my recommendation would be to take it…

