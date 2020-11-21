USA Today Sports

On Friday, The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Eric Nehm reported that the Lakers are pursuing a sign-and-trade for Bogdanovic, who’s sign-and-trade deal to the Bucks fell apart. League sources confirmed the report: The Lakers are indeed pursuing Bogdanovic, though the Hawks are considered the favorites.

November 21, 2020
Medina High graduate Jon Teske will be heading to training camp with the NBA’s Orlando Magic. After not being taken in the two-round NBA Draft on Wednesday night, the 7-foot-1, 265-pound Teske and agent Aaron Turner agreed to contract terms with the Magic on Friday. Deals can officially be signed starting Sunday. “It’s the best fit for me right now as a player,” Teske said Friday. “A couple other teams were interested, but for me to showcase my talents and play within my skills, it’s a big advantage going there.
November 21, 2020
