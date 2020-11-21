On Friday, The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Eric Nehm reported that the Lakers are pursuing a sign-and-trade for Bogdanovic, who’s sign-and-trade deal to the Bucks fell apart. League sources confirmed the report: The Lakers are indeed pursuing Bogdanovic, though the Hawks are considered the favorites.
November 21, 2020 | 1:00 pm EST Update
Fred VanVleet re-signs with Raptors
Shams Charania: Fred VanVleet has agreed to a four-year, $85M deal to re-sign with the Toronto Raptors, agent Brian Jungreis of @ParLay_SE told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium .
Shams Charania: VanVleet’s contract includes a player option in the fourth season, sources said. His agency, @ParLay_SE , has done $145M in contracts over last two days.
Bobby Marks: Cap update on Milwaukee Part of the ML used on DJ Augustin Biannual on Bobby Portis $4M below the luxury tax $6M below the hard cap 11 players under contract
Medina High graduate Jon Teske will be heading to training camp with the NBA’s Orlando Magic. After not being taken in the two-round NBA Draft on Wednesday night, the 7-foot-1, 265-pound Teske and agent Aaron Turner agreed to contract terms with the Magic on Friday. Deals can officially be signed starting Sunday. “It’s the best fit for me right now as a player,” Teske said Friday. “A couple other teams were interested, but for me to showcase my talents and play within my skills, it’s a big advantage going there.
November 21, 2020 | 12:20 pm EST Update
Shams Charania: Free agent guard DJ Augustin has agreed to a three-year, $21M deal with Milwaukee, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Shams Charania: Free agent guard Raul Neto has agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Wizards, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Jeff Zillgitt: That Raul Neto one-year deal with the Wizards, as first reported by @Shams Charania, is for the league minimum: $1.8M, I’m told.
David Aldridge: Likely a two-year (1+1) deal for Bobby Portis in Milwaukee, with player option second year, likely to come in around $8M.