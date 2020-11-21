USA Today Sports

I know we’re always supposed to have an instant react…

3 hours ago via The Athletic NBA Staff @ The Athletic
I know we’re always supposed to have an instant reaction in this business — not to mention a crystal ball — but I’m going to go rogue against the industry norm this time around and wait and see how this plays out. This much is clear, though: If Hayward is going to be worth this kind of money, he needs to get back to an All-Star level and lead this Hornets group to real contention in the East in the next few years. That’s a lofty goal to reach for someone who has endured such painful and unpredictable ups and downs these past couple of years. For what it’s worth, sources say he had at least one other offer available that was in this ballpark money-wise (more like four years, $100 million). Indiana, Atlanta and New York were all known to be in pursuit of Hayward as well.

More on Gordon Hayward Free Agency

5 hours ago via ZachLowe_NBA
6 hours ago via wojespn
Hornets will waive Nicolas Batum
6 hours ago via davidaldridgedc
7 hours ago via wojespn
Gordon Hayward to Hornets
7 hours ago via wojespn
7 hours ago via wojespn
7 hours ago via ScottAgness
No progress on Gordon Hayward to Pacers
20 hours ago via TheSteinLine
Marc Stein: Indiana remains Gordon Hayward's preferred destination, league sources say, which requires a sign-and-trade with the Celtics to net the former Butler star a deal estimated in the four-year, $100 million range
20 hours ago via TheSteinLine
Marc Stein: The Knicks remain in the Hayward hunt with salary-cap space, league sources say, but have held firm on lower figures than Indiana's Hayward has a huge admirer in Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks, I'm told, have shown some willingness tonight to go beyond an initial two-year offer
21 hours ago via AdamHimmelsbach
Adam Himmelsbach: With the mandatory 'anything can happen at any moment' disclaimer, one source said it appears unlikely that Gordon Hayward's situation will be finalized tonight.
1 day ago via NYPost_Berman
Hawks not interested in Gordon Hayward?
1 day ago via chrisgrenham
1 day ago via GwashburnGlobe
Gary Washburn: #Pacers-#Celtics sign-and-trade update. Hayward wants to play in Indiana. He's told the #Celtics that. IND offering Turner and McDermott BOS wants Turner and Warren or Oladipo. That's a big difference.
1 day ago via Twitter
Gordon Hayward focused on signing with Pacers
Stadium: "Gordon Hayward is fully focused and wants to sign a deal with the Pacers." Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on Hayward's potential landing spot in free agency.
https://twitter.com/Stadium/status/1329916978954457094
1 day ago via SportsNet New York
Some with the Celtics have seen TJ Warren as an important piece of any Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade, but Indiana values Warren as a cornerstone, and is reluctant to move him, SNY has learned. Some with the Celtics also have seen Aaron Holiday as an important part of the package they get back from Boston in a Hayward sign-and-trade. But Indiana is also reluctant to move the young guard, per SNY sources.
1 day ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Hornets to make push for Gordon Hayward?
The Charlotte Hornets are expected to make a push to land Gordon Hayward in free agency, league sources told HoopsHype. Hayward signed an offer sheet with Charlotte in 2014 when he was a restricted free agent, which was matched by the Utah Jazz.
1 day ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
1 day ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
If Hayward leaves Boston, it could open the door for a sign-and-trade possibility for Danilo Gallinari, who’s one of HoopsHype’s top-ranked free agents this offseason. He’s also expected to draw significant interest from the Atlanta Hawks and other teams.
1 day ago via TheSteinLine
Marc Stein: Indiana continues to explore sign-and-trade pathways to try acquire Gordon Hayward from Boston, league sources say The Knicks, as covered here yesterday, remain a suitor for Hayward with their salary-cap space
2 days ago via Bill Simmons, Kevin O'Connor, Nora Princiotti @ The Ringer
2 days ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post
Knicks intrigued by Gordon Hayward
Though he is 30 and hasn’t regained his 2017 All-Star form, the Knicks are intrigued by the 6-foot-7 Hayward for the right price, according to sources.
2 days ago via Twitter
https://twitter.com/NBCSCeltics/status/1329592334036635649
2 days ago via Murf56
Mark Murphy: Hayward's opt-out viewed more as a formality. League source said it's still possible he returns to C's in restructured deal, unless, ala Al Horford, he receives home run offer from Atlanta or New York. "Gordon doesn't even know right now."
2 days ago via espn_macmahon
2 days ago via ShamsCharania
Gordon Hayward opts out, will hit free agency
2 days ago via JaredWeissNBA
Jared Weiss: From a Hayward source earlier today, on his decision to opt in: “He legit waits til the last minute.” There are also plenty of balls in the air on potential trades and establishing market leverage for a long-term deal.
2 days ago via TheSteinLine
Knicks aggressive in Gordon Hayward pursuit
Marc Stein: The Knicks have been aggressive in their pursuit of Gordon Hayward all week, sources say Amid a growing belief leaguewide that Hayward will decline his $34 million player option for next season, New York may loom as Hayward's best option given all the Knicks' newfound cap space
2 days ago via IanBegley
3 days ago via BrianTRobb
Brian Robb: Danny Ainge on Gordon Hayward's situation: "I don't know about that. We'll start working on that tomorrow."
3 days ago via BrianTRobb
3 days ago via BrianTRobb
Brian Robb: Brad Stevens on if he's talked to Gordon Hayward recently: "I've talked to those guys all year long. Those conversations aren't unique. As they get closer to those deadlines, I say 'If you need me, let me know.' He knows us, he knows me and this entire situation.'
3 days ago via chrisgrenham
Chris Grenham: Zach Lowe discussing Celtics/Hayward on The Jump: "For a possible trade, I would keep my my eye on Indiana. ... For free agency, Atlanta has been rumored. I'm not sure if that's a stalking horse. I'd keep my eye on Charlotte." Added "everything is on the table." pic.twitter.com/qM7FvdlMfK
4 days ago via AdamHimmelsbach
4 days ago via ZachLowe_NBA
Gordon Hayward, Celtics extending player option decision deadline
4 days ago via TimBontemps
Tim Bontemps: Hayward's option deadline is now officially Thursday afternoon, sources tell ESPN. Both sides get more time to assess the situation.
4 days ago via Mark Murphy @ Boston Herald
Gordon Hayward has until then to decide on exercising his $34.1 million player option, restructuring with his team of the last three, mostly snake-bitten seasons, or, perhaps, continuing his NBA career somewhere else. According to two league sources, the playmaking power forward hadn’t made up his mind on picking up the option as of Monday night, one expressing the belief that Hayward would ultimately opt in and remain with the Celtics.
4 days ago via Mark Murphy @ Boston Herald
The other pointed to what is sizing up as a ripe market. “All I know is that there’s a lot of people who want him,” said the source. Should Hayward decline his option and pursue free agency, it would mark the second straight year that the Celtics lost a prime rotational player in this fashion, with Al Horford’s flight last season to Philadelphia registering a shock cross the league.
5 days ago via Murf56
Mark Murphy: Gordon Hayward has not decided on his $34.1 M option yet, and has until 5 p.m. tomorrow to exercise it. The Celtics have myriad options of their own to still consider. League source: "All I can say is that a lot of people want him."
3 weeks ago via nbadraft.theringer.com
The Celtics have offered their three first-round picks (nos. 14, 26, and 30) in trades to try and move up, according to multiple league sources. So far, no one is biting. If the Celtics stay here, Hampton would make sense because he could serve as a spark-plug scorer off the bench. If Gordon Hayward were to leave Boston, secondary shot creation would be needed sooner rather than later.
4 weeks ago via CBS Boston @ CBS Local
Could Gordon Hayward be planning on a similar move this offseason? That’s the buzz according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, who discussed Hayward’s future on the latest episode of The Lowe Post podcast. “There’s some buzz out there. And I can’t figure out what the buzz means,” Lowe said of Hayward’s potential free agency. “The buzz that I’m hearing is like the smoke, the smoke indicating that something is happening. I’m not sure what’s up, but I don’t think it’s a lock that Gordon Hayward is on the Celtics next year.”
4 weeks ago via TheNBACentral
Gordon Hayward won't be a Celtic in 2020-21?
1 month ago via Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
Few teams project to have cap room this offseason. Hayward isn't going to earn close to the kind of money he'd turn down from Boston if he opts out. "Hayward is picking up his option, no doubt," the former Western Conference executive said. "[Center Enes] Kanter thinks he's better than $5 million. He should opt out."
1 month ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What will Hayward do with his player option and what will his role be next season? Scotto: I think you and I can safely say a $34 million player option for Hayward is getting picked up for next season. King: When you talk to people, the assumption is he will pick that up. Obviously, with the way the salary cap uncertainty is, there aren’t going to be as many teams with cap space, to begin with, this offseason. A lot of them are younger teams that Hayward probably wouldn’t be a great fit on. I think he picks up the player option. I think that’s safe. The discussion around him mostly relates to how expensive this Celtics roster is going to get moving forward.
2 months ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
Gordon Hayward likely to opt in
The Celtics head into the offseason with a group that, for the most part, should return. Hayward has a hefty player option for next season that he will likely pick up. All of the other core members of Boston's rotation will be under contract for at least next season.
5 months ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: New player option dates for 2020 NBA free agency: Anthony Davis: Oct. 14 Gordon Hayward: Oct. 17 DeMar DeRozan: Oct. 17 Mike Conley Jr.: Oct. 17 Andre Drummond: Oct. 17
7 months ago via Jay King and John Hollinger @ The Athletic
John Hollinger: Let’s start off by saying I expect Hayward to opt in, as I wrote recently, because I see an unfavorable market for his services this summer. With one exception, the teams with enough cap room to make him consider turning down $34 million from Boston are also in the midst of rebuilding … meaning going all-in on a 30-year-old who had a serious injury two years ago probably won’t be near the top of their list.
7 months ago via Jay King and John Hollinger @ The Athletic
The team to worry about, at least a little, is Miami. Hayward nearly signed there in 2016 before picking the Celtics, and the Heat are absolutely in win-now mode. Miami can’t offer the same money in the short term — I project them to have $27 million in room, and that number shrinks if the current, pre-COVID-19 projected cap number ends up adjusted downward due to the ramifications from the shutdown.
8 months ago via Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com
Gordon Hayward opting in?
Around the league, front-office executives say they expect that Hayward will opt-in. “It’s too much money to pass up,” one general manager told Heavy.com. “He could get a longer deal if that is what he really wants. But I don’t think the Celtics want to give it to him, they have a lot of young guys to pay and the starting (salary) number on whatever the contract is will not be close to $34 million. He can opt in this year and then take a big contract next year. When you look at what he has done since his injury, he has only gotten better. He could get better next year and be ready for the summer of 2021.”
8 months ago via Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com
Another front-office executive, from the Western Conference, told Heavy.com that even before the coronavirus forced the NBA into a suspended season, he expected that free-agent conditions will give Hayward an easy decision. The only X-factor is whether Hayward has an agreement in place with the Celtics to opt-out and sign a longer deal. “There wasn’t going to be a whole lot of free-agent money on the market this summer no matter what,” he said. “That was always going to make it difficult to figure out how to opt-out and get paid. He could do that and re-sign with the Celtics and there may already be a handshake deal for something like that. I don’t know for sure but it would not surprise me.
9 months ago via HoopsHype
The Celtics rely on Hayward as part of their wing-centric lineup but they may have suitors to fend off. Charlotte, who previously signed him to an offer sheet in 2014, is projected with $26.7 million in cap space. Miami, who is projected with $26.5 million in cap space, also pursued Hayward in 2017, although indications are that they want to keep the keg dry for 2021. Other teams with at least that much cap space include Atlanta, Detroit, and New York. It seems unlikely that Hayward would want to leave Boston, and none of these teams other than New York can offer Hayward a true maximum contract (projected $40.3 million starting salary). If Hayward opts out, expect him to re-sign with the Celtics on a long-term deal. He is still getting minor injuries every now and then, so it would be wise to get the security given his history.
9 months ago via Boston Sports Journal
Celtics interested in keeping Gordon Hayward long-term
A league source confirmed to BostonSportsJournal.com the Celtics remain very interested in bringing back Hayward over the long-term whether or not he elects to pick up that option this summer. Price point is always going to be an area of concern for the C’s with future deals though as seen last summer when the team declined to match the hefty four-year $109 million offer from the Sixers on Al Horford (and also give up the assets necessary to make a sign-and-trade to keep Horford and bring on Kemba Walker).
10 months ago via Steve Bulpett @ Boston Herald
It’s therefore important to know how Hayward will deal with his decision. He has $34,187,085 on his deal for next season, but can sever the contract and become an unrestricted free agent again. So what’s up, Gord? “I haven’t thought about it at all,” he said. “I haven’t thought about it at all.” At all? “Nope,” Hayward said. “I’ve never done that.”
10 months ago via Steve Bulpett @ Boston Herald
10 months ago via Steve Bulpett @ Boston Herald
As for his larger hoop dream, he was direct and to the point. “I want to win a championship here,” Hayward said. “I mean, that’s what my goal is. That’s what my focus is. You know, after the season, you sit down and discuss things. But right now I’m trying to play my best basketball to help us win a title. That’s my focus.”
3 years ago via Scott_Souza
3 years ago via ByJayKing
3 years ago via ByJayKing
3 years ago via ByJayKing
3 years ago via JaredWeissNBA
3 years ago via Scott_Souza
3 years ago via South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Pat Riley on returning his 2016-17 core, "We were all geeked, happy, really about the team that we put together." On how it came together, "As soon as we found that Gordon was not going to be with us, we moved very quickly on all of them."
3 years ago via Deseret News
The news just keeps getting worse for the Utah Jazz on the Gordon Hayward front. Although not nearly as devastating a blow as losing Hayward to Boston — as the All-Star recently announced would happen — the Jazz have not been able to work out a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics, according to sources. Barring an unexpected breakthrough in the next few days, no deal between the two teams will happen.
3 years ago via Deseret News
In the aftermath of Hayward's decision, the Jazz attempted to work out a sign-and-trade with Boston to acquire small forward Jae Crowder in exchange for Hayward, among other assets, according to sources. Those talks fell apart, however, as the week progressed. The Jazz tried to make a deal work, but couldn't find a deal the Celtics believed was worth it.
3 years ago via 1280Spence
3 years ago via 1280Spence
3 years ago via DJJazzyJody
3 years ago via DJJazzyJody
Jody Genessy: Classy move by Jazz with full-page ads in the Deseret News and SL Tribune. Not sure if they prepared multiple versions. (h/t @JazzDoingGood)
http://twitter.com/DJJazzyJody/status/883345103556759552
3 years ago via DJJazzyJody
3 years ago via Salt Lake Tribune
Running low on matches or lighter fluid? Don’t burn your old Gordon Hayward jersey — donate it. That’s the vision of Zach Harding, who works in Salt Lake City and whose company will be traveling to Ghana in September through World Joy, a foundation in North Salt Lake. Among the hygiene kits and school supplies that his company hopes to provide to African children, Harding thought it would be a good use of unwanted Gordon Hayward gear to offer it to them as well. "Instead of wasting or destroying your jersey, I just had a thought that maybe we can give it to people who might never have seen a jersey in their lives," he told the Tribune. "Maybe it would brighten their day over there."
3 years ago via Murf56
3 years ago via SiriusXMNBA
3 years ago via Instagram
Robin Hayward: I'm excited to go on this adventure with this man! It's bittersweet leaving where we've called home and grown our family, but I'm excited to see where this path takes us! We are so grateful for everything Utah has done for us! ❤️ Also, as for all the mean comments and threats. Don't forget athletes are humans too. Treat others how you would like to be treated. It would never cross my mind to speak so negatively and so full of hate about oneself or their family.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BWJScXcADjy/
3 years ago via SHowardCooper
3 years ago via NBA.com
Quin Snyder: To further lament Gordon’s departure does not honor the commitment we have to our current players. Therefore, I would like to personally wish Gordon well as he and his family move on with his career. As we move forward, we’ll continue to focus our attention on the place it is most needed and wanted, our players and the entirety of the Jazz organization.”
3 years ago via Deseret News
Nonetheless, the agent said Hayward was “strongly leaning” toward Boston but was still undecided. The Celtics hadn’t heard from his camp at that point, either. “People can say now that that report was right. It was not,” Bartelstein said. “Anyone that says they knew Gordon knew what he was doing didn’t know. How could they know? Because he didn’t know.”
3 years ago via Deseret News
Boston surpassed Miami the following day after Hayward and his wife, Robyn, got the chance to spend time with Stevens, general manager Danny Ainge and the Celtics. “I think this is the spot,” Hayward told his agent during a phone call from the plane Sunday night. “I think this is the right place for me.” Added Bartelstein, “The whole Celtic mystique and tradition was really inspiring for him to be a part of that.”
3 years ago via SherrodbCSN
3 years ago via AdamHimmelsbach
3 years ago via Twitter
3 years ago via Yahoo! Sports
Utah Jazz All-Star free agent Gordon Hayward has agreed to a four-year, $128 million maximum contract to sign with the Boston Celtics, league sources told The Vertical. Hayward’s contract will have a player option in the fourth year, league sources told The Vertical.
3 years ago via daldridgetnt
3 years ago via Isaiah_Thomas
3 years ago via ESPN
With Gordon Hayward now agreeing to a four-year $127M max contract, Celtics management now has a series of transactions to do in order to create cap space. The Celtics would have to pull the qualifying offer on Kelly Olynyk, renounce free agents Jonas Jerebko, James Young, Gerald Green and waive the contracts of Jordan Mickey and Demetrius Jackson (or trade).
3 years ago via The Players' Tribune
Gordon Hayward: My meetings with all three teams during this process — Miami, Boston and Utah — were just unbelievable. They couldn’t have been more impressive. Each meeting left me convinced that the team I’d just met with was the right fit. And even after I slept on it last night, while I was leaning heavily in one direction … I still wasn’t 100-percent convinced about what I wanted to do.
3 years ago via The Players' Tribune
Gordon Hayward: I know that will be tough to hear for Jazz fans — and I really want you all to know that you mean the world to me and my family. Over the past few days, I’ve been genuinely torn. And I know that this process isn’t easy on the fans, either. So I just want to be as straight-up as possible about why I’m coming to Boston.
3 years ago via The Players' Tribune
3 years ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: Free agent Gordon Hayward has agreed to a four-year, $128M deal with the Boston Celtics, league source tells The Vertical.
3 years ago via The Players' Tribune
Gordon Hayward a Celtic
3 years ago via The Players' Tribune
Gordon Hayward: This has been the toughest decision that I’ve ever had to make in my life. This weekend has probably been the longest weekend of my life. And today … well, today has definitely been one of the craziest days of my life. But I wanted to make sure that I got this right.
3 years ago via Boston Globe
3 years ago via Boston Globe
3 years ago via Boston Globe
League sources said that the Celtics remained in contact with Hayward’s representatives on Tuesday, too, adding that there was little clarity about the situation on Boston’s end as of Tuesday night. When afternoon turned to evening, all sides mostly went silent, stirring rampant speculation about what the holdup might be.
3 years ago via For The Win
A Hayward Decision would be quite helpful right about now. After all, he has some experience with it. That video comes from 2011 as Hayward parodied LeBron’s Decisionto announce that he was joining the IGN Pro League, which is a professional eSports league.
https://twitter.com/AlexKennedyNBA/status/882321428888125441
3 years ago via For The Win
https://twitter.com/OnlyInBOS/status/882309423015833600
3 years ago via For The Win
3 years ago via DJJazzyJody
3 years ago via Anthony_Chiang
3 years ago via flasportsbuzz
3 years ago via flasportsbuzz
Barry Jackson: We reported pessimism on Hayward/Heat front this AM, and ESPN's Woj reports Heat was eliminated from consideration last night. His agent hasn't addressed that, but Heat deserves to be informed if this is true so Miami can start making other moves.

Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Storyline: Gordon Hayward Free Agency
More HoopsHype Rumors
November 21, 2020 | 8:02 pm EST Update
November 21, 2020 | 7:51 pm EST Update
November 21, 2020 | 7:33 pm EST Update
Home