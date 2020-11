Bobby Marks: Atlanta right now with a projected $20M in room. 13 players under contract

Tim Reynolds: Melo is 15th on the all-time scoring list. He’s 500 points away from No. 11 Hakeem Olajuwon (with No. 12 Oscar Robertson, No. 13 Dominique Wilkins and No. 14 Tim Duncan about to get passed as well). Of course, he’s been a Hall of Fame lock since April 7, 2003, but I digress.