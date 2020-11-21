Chris Kirschner: Trae just posted this on his Instagram. Clearly approves. pic.twitter.com/axHuaLBV5p
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent guard Rajon Rondo has agreed to a two-year, $15M contract with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN.
Marc Stein: There is a growing belief among rival teams that Atlanta will be in pole position for Danilo Gallinari and Rajon Rondo when free agency begins later this week, league sources say. As @NYTSports reported on Oct. 28, Rondo is also poised to receive strong interest from the Clippers.
Atlanta is seeking an alternative playmaker to incorporate alongside young star Trae Young. The Hawks will also be in contention for veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, who is declining his $2.7 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakers to become an unrestricted free agent, sources said. Hayward, 30, has plenty of interest, sources said.
Frank Isola: Rajon Rondo is expected to receive a significant offer from the Atlanta Hawks ($15 million for two years guaranteed) but according to a source, Rondo remains focused on potentially joining the Clippers. He could possibly get the mid-level from LAC.
The Lakers also are aware that guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has declined his player option of $8.4 million and that guard Rajon Rondo is expected to decline his player option of $2.6 million, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Nick Wright: Sorry to interrupt the NFL Sunday but I’m hearing the Lakers are pretty convinced Rondo is gone. Atlanta is the most likely destination with the Hawks hoping he can be a valuable veteran to help Trae Young’s development.
Marc Stein: The Lakers are making the trade for Oklahoma City's Dennis Schroder under the strong belief that they will be losing Rajon Rondo in free agency, league sources say
“It has to be the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers. And it’s more about getting their house in order,” Marks said on SportsCenter when asked what teams will be the most active in NBA free agency. “What I mean is you’ve the contract of Anthony Davis to work out. You’ve three free agents with players options particularly Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo. And I think what the Lakers are going to have to do is make a decision between players like Rondo and Markieff Morris versus going out and using their mid-level exception.”
George Karl: It sounds like there is discussion of @RajonRondo joining the Clippers. This could be a great fit!! Rajon is a strong leader with a real passion for the game and a pass first mindset.
Marc Stein: The Clippers have interest in signing the Lakers' Rajon Rondo, league sources say, and are expected to pursue Rondo when free agency opens in November
Marc Stein: The Lakers are naturally determined to re-sign Rondo, who played a huge role in their playoff run, but the Clippers are eager to upgrade at point guard. Rondo has said he is planning to test the open market, which means declining his §2.7 million option for next season
Guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ($8.4 million), Avery Bradley ($5 million) and Rajon Rondo ($2.6 million) along with center JaVale McGee ($4.2 million) can opt out of their contracts. Rondo, according to one person familiar with the situation, is likely to decline his option.
Sources said Rondo is expected to decline his option, and he will have interest from the Lakers and others believing he is a piece to build on a championship roster.
Rajon Rondo will opt out of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers to become an unrestricted free agent, BasketballNews.com learned on Thursday. “He’s definitely opting out,” a league source said.
Rondo, who played a key role in the Lakers' Game 6 victory and helped the organization win their 17th championship, has a player option worth $2.96 million for the 2020-21 season. By opting out, he will enter the market as the most experienced point guard available in terms of championship pedigree. Even though he isn't opting in, Rondo could still re-sign with the Lakers.
The Los Angeles Lakers have re-signed guard Rajon Rondo, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka.
Tania Ganguli: Can confirm that Rajon Rondo is signing a two-year deal with the Lakers. It's for the minimum.
Kendrick Perkins: Perk Bomb! Rondo going back to the Lakers!
Dave McMenamin: With the Lakers signing Danny Green after Kawhi Leonard chose the Clippers, expect the team to have conversations with some of the players on one-year deals from last year’s team — Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee, Kentavious Caldwell Pope — as they explore ways to fill out the roster
Rajon Rondo said as much when he appeared on Wednesday's NBA Countdown on ESPN. He stated it about as clearly as he could at the 6:30 mark of the interview: if the Lakers don't have a head coach soon, he isn't interested in returning to the team. "At this point in my career, a head coach is big for me," Rondo said. "It's all about a relationship. So if they don't have one, it's a no go for me." In a vacuum, this would not be the worst thing to hear. The Lakers probably don't plan to bring Rondo back next season anyway. Lonzo Ball is the starting point guard of the future, and Alex Caruso earned a backup job with his strong play down the stretch. The Lakers aren't going to make a major investment in a non-shooting point guard that is aging quickly.
After becoming the first Los Angeles Lakers player since Magic Johnson in 1989 to register 17 assists and five steals in a game, Rajon Rondo said he hoped to stick around L.A. a little longer. "Absolutely," Rondo told ESPN when asked if he wanted to come back to the Lakers next season. "Absolutely. I mean, the only way we can go from here is up.
"So, I don't know what the future holds as far as the summer -- if I come back, or who else comes back or if I don't come back. Those things are out of my control. But at the same time, it's a great organization. I can't say enough about the staff and the people who work here. They're really kind and helpful, so I want to continue, if I can, help this organization grow."
He is finishing out a one-year, $9 million deal with the Lakers but said there were discussions between him, his agent Bill Duffy and the Lakers last summer about coming to L.A. on a multiyear commitment. "We talked about it," Rondo said. "As far as long term, maybe not like a six-year deal, but you know, I'm only 33."
Rondo moved into 19th in all-time assists this week, passing Guy Rodgers, and is 16 from passing Bob Cousy (6,955) for 18th. He ranks fourth among active players behind Chris Paul, James and Tony Parker. "I'll try to reflect a little bit more," Rondo said of the accomplishment. "Obviously I'm older now. But, like I said, I still plan on playing another four, five years and hopefully when you've played that long, things like that happen. With the ball being in my hand, me being a point guard, led the league a couple years in assists. These kind of things just happen. My main focus is obviously getting back to the playoffs and being a contender."
Sean Deveney: The @Los Angeles Lakers made off with Rajon Rondo, whom @New Orleans Pelicans were sure they could keep for a part of the midlevel. But LA had more $$. Also, source said Rondo always wanted to play in LA. He thought he was going to Lakers in 2015, but LA drafted D'Angelo Russell and passed on Rondo.
Chris Mannix: New Orleans made an offer to bring Rondo back, per source, but the Lakers offer was considerably better.
Ramona Shelburne: Regarding Rondo and the Lakers, source says they told him that with LeBron here they’re trying to win now. Best man wins the job.
Ramona Shelburne: As you’d expect, I’m told the Lakers are pretty darn sure LeBron is fine with any move they’re making right now. The communication is already Strong between them.
Albert Nahmad: Lakers, after renouncing Julius Randle and giving Rajon Rondo his 1-year, $9M deal, have $5.7M of cap room remaining. Stretching Luol Deng this summer would add $9.8M. Trading him adds $17.2M. Up to $22.8M total.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Let's not forget, Rajon Rondo got into a tussle with Isaiah Thomas last season in New Orleans, resulting in the ejection of the two PGs and Luke Walton. Now Rondo is a Laker and IT remains FA
Adrian Wojnarowski: Source: Rajon Rondo agrees to deal with Lakers.
Marc Stein: The Pelicans remain hopeful of re-signing point guard Rajon Rondo, league sources say, even after coming to terms tonight with free-agent guard Elfrid Payton
Scott Kushner: Pelicans lack of transactions isn’t due to a lack of activity. I’m told Pels have been working the trade market in particular earnest and keeping tabs on FAs waiting for some prices to drop. Obviously, the Cousins/Rondo decisions will play a large role in what Pels can do.
Jim Eichenhofer: Dell Demps: “We definitely want (Rondo) back. His leadership, he’s been there." Demps noted that there were instances #Pelicans wanted to sub Rondo back into games, but Rondo told Alvin Gentry to stick with group on floor that was excelling
Rondo will again be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after playing for four teams since 2014. The 12-year NBA veteran should garner interest based on his play this season. But after having success with the Pelicans, Rondo definitely sounds open to making a home in The Big Easy. “I don’t know if that cloud is still over me with what happened in the past,” Rondo said. “I try to let my play speak for itself. My character, my teammates speak up for that. The coach I’m playing with, I think he loves me and appreciates what I do and what I bring to the team. “I will let it take care of itself. I can’t worry about what I can’t control. What I can control is how I play on the court and my attitude. I just want to continue to have fun. I love what I’m doing.”
Davis wants Rondo back next year as well, and very well may get his wish. "We just can't make this a one-every-three-years or one-every-two-years" playoff run, Davis said. "It needs to be a consistent thing where before every season they're talking about: These are the top five teams that we know are going to be in there — and we need to be one of them."
Shams Charania: Sources: Free agent Rajon Rondo has signed his one-year deal with New Orleans for $3.3M.
Bobby Marks: The $3.3M Rajon Rondo contract now has the Pelicans $486K below the luxury tax. New Orleans has 12 guaranteed and 3 non-guaranteed/partial contracts. The protection on Axel Toupane will increase to $200K if not waived by July 25. In addition the contract of Quinn Cook will become guaranteed $100K if he is not waived by July 25. Both players currently count $50K against the Pelicans guaranteed money.
Free-agent guard Rajon Rondo has reached agreement on a one-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources told The Vertical.
Rondo met with the Pelicans on Thursday and again Saturday in Atlanta before committing to a contract with New Orleans, league sources told The Vertical. Rondo, a four-time NBA All-Star, has met with Pelicans general manager Dell Demps and head coach Alvin Gentry and has strong relationships with star center DeMarcus Cousins and assistant coach Darren Erman.
In Rondo, the Pelicans envision a potential starting or reserve point guard alongside Jrue Holiday in the backcourt. Rondo is expected to provide the Pelicans with an additional player to run an offense centered around Anthony Davis and Cousins.
Jeff Zillgitt: Can confirm Rajon Rondo is headed to the Pelicans on a one-year deal. Two sides working on financial terms right now. @Shams Charania first.
Bobby Marks: New Orleans was $3.7M below the luxury tax heading in today. Spending more than $4.2M of the mid-level would hard cap the Pelicans.
Shams Charania: Free agent Rajon Rondo has reached agreement on a one-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources tell The Vertical.
One source briefed on the meeting said it was "excellent," and the Pelicans and Rondo could begin negotiations as soon as Thursday, as there's enthusiasm on both sides to try and work out an agreement, league sources told ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Pelicans see Rondo-Holiday on floor together. There's real traction on a possible deal, league sources tell @ZachLowe and me.
Zach Lowe: Pelicans officials are meeting with Rajon Rondo today in Louisville about a possible one-year deal, league sources tell ESPN.
Tania Ganguli: By the way, Rajon Rondo and Tyler Ennis are still under consideration by the Lakers. They haven't decided yet how to proceed.
Tania Ganguli: Can confirm the Lakers met with Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope today. Still have about $17M to give someone on a 1-year deal.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent guard Rajon Rondo met with Lakers president Magic Johnson in Los Angeles today, league sources tell ESPN.
On the point guard front, the Knicks are looking at several different veterans and hope to bring one in on a short-term deal. One free agent they’ve remained in touch with is Rajon Rondo, per sources. There is interest from both sides, sources say. Rondo has clashed with members of his previous organizations, but young players in Chicago and Sacramento rave about his ability to mentor and develop them. That’s what the Knicks are looking for -- someone to help guide rookie Frank Ntilikina.
Ian Begley: There remains mutual interest between the Knicks and free agent point guard Rajon Rondo, per league sources. Both sides are in touch as the Knicks continue to search for a veteran point guard. Rondo is likely one of several guards they are considering. New York has less than $2 million in cap space and a $4.3 million exception to offer free agents at the moment. But the club may create cap space via trade; the Knicks remain interested in trading Carmelo Anthony. There isn't unanimous support in the organization for signing Rondo. But it's worth noting that young players in Sacramento and Chicago have raved about Rondo's mentorship and his ability to assist with player development. The Knicks are looking for a mentor to rookie Frank Ntilikina.
The Lakers have insisted on remaining patient while they evaluate their options, which include recently waived guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, veteran guard Rajon Rondo, veteran guard Rodney Stuckey and 22-year-old guard Tyler Ennis, according to league sources. The Lakers also pursued Boston guard Avery Bradley before the Celtics ultimately traded him to Detroit to help clear salary cap space.
The Knicks have touched base with free agents Derrick Rose, Rajon Rondo and Shelvin Mack. They were also in contact with George Hill and Darren Collison, but both guards signed elsewhere.
Ian Begley: The Knicks continue to be in touch with Rajon Rondo. ESPN reported on the first day of free agency that the Knicks touched base with both Rondo and Darren Collison, though there was no substantive conversation regarding either player. The Knicks have continued to be in touch with Rondo, sources confirm. But there is no scheduled meeting yet. Some people in touch with the Knicks recently came away with the impression that NYK didn't have strong interest in Rondo. The Knicks are looking for a point guard to mentor Frank Ntilikina, according to sources. Derrick Rose and Shelvin Mack are other point guards on their radar. The Knicks heard from the Celtics, who are open to trading Marcus Smart. The club's interest in Smart is not know. The Knicks' most-recent contact with Rondo was first reported by Basketball Insiders.
Al Iannazzone: Knicks have reached out about Rajon Rondo, but no meeting has been arranged as of yet, source says.
Michael Scotto: Story: New York Knicks have spoken to free agent point guard Rajon Rondo, league sources told Basketball Insiders.
Rose is still in play, but the Knicks have had only internal discussions about point guard Rajon Rondo and have yet to contact his agent. But they are monitoring the situation, according to a source. They have already contacted the agent for Shelvin Mack, the Jazz’s free-agent point guard. The Knicks are trying to find a veteran to mentor Frank Ntilikina.
Rose is still in play, but the Knicks have had only internal discussions about point guard Rajon Rondo and have yet to contact his agent. But they are monitoring the situation, according to a source.
Ramona Shelburne: From the dominoes waiting to fall department: Knicks continue to speak with Dion Waiters. Lakers meeting tomorrow on Waiters/Rondo etc
Brad Turner: Don't expect anything to happen with the Lakers and Rajon Rondo today, per source. But Rondo still very interested in Lakers.
Ian Begley: Remaining FA PGs that NYK has reportedly touched base with: Rose, Hill, Rondo, Mack. NY didn't have strong interest in Rondo as of yesterday
The Lakers see Rondo as a candidate for a one-year deal, having become something of a journeyman lately. They also see him as a potential mentor for rookie point guard Lonzo Ball. In Chicago last season, Rondo was hailed as a great teammate by the Bulls’ younger players. Chicago waived him last week.
Brad Turner: Lakers and Rajon Rondo have mutual interest, source said. Rondo's rep made initial contact with Lakers Friday night. No deal in place.
Brad Turner: Rondo gauging interest from other teams. Lakers let it be known they are offering just one-year deals.
Tania Ganguli: One thing to keep in mind about Rondo: Kobe Bryant likes him and said years ago they had similar mentalities. And if you think Kobe's opinion on someone is irrelevant to today's Lakers, you haven't been paying attention.
Alex Kennedy: Hearing Rajon Rondo would be interested in the Clippers. He likes Los Angeles. Also, he has friends on the team and history with Doc Rivers.
The Knicks have been in touch with Derrick Rose, Darren Collison and Rajon Rondo. Another option would be Shelvin Mack.
Ian Begley: The Knicks have reached out to both Rajon Rondo and Darren Collison, per league sources.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Lakers spoke with free agents Andre Iguodala and Rajon Rondo tonight, league sources tell @espn.
Dwyane Wade: I wanna say thank you to @RajonRondo for putting any personal history we had behind us from the Boston days. I enjoyed learning from you!
Chris Mannix: Possible Rondo landing spot: Minnesota. Rondo sort of Rubio Lite, but Thibs saw the best of him in Boston--and loves his swagger.
Nick Friedell: Remains very likely that Rondo will be waived by Bulls later today. Bulls looking to go younger -- want to give young PGs plenty of mins.
Fittingly for a season that featured so many right turns, all signs point to the Bulls waiving Rondo for the $3 million that's guaranteed on his $13.4 million team option — just weeks after they said they wanted him back. Of course, those comments came before the June 22 trade of Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves, which signaled a rebuild.
Sources said the Bulls and Rondo's representatives discussed re-signing the veteran guard at a lower salary. But that's a long shot scenario.
November 21, 2020 | 8:14 pm EST Update
Wesley Iwundu heading to Dallas
Shams Charania: Free agent Wes Iwundu is close to a deal with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Brad Townsend: Wes Iwundu, a 6-6 fourth-year small forward with career averages of 4.8 points and 2.5 rebounds, clearly doesn’t solve the Mavs’ big-man need. Confirmed deal, but working to get the figures. Can’t be for much and is not a major signing. He made $1.3M last season.
Shams Charania: Third year for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the Lakers contains a partial guarantee, sources say. The deal gives him a $15M average salary over next two seasons and $68M guaranteed over five years — and last year’s championship ring soon.
Adam Himmelsbach: Per league sources, the Celtics have decided to guarantee Semi Ojeleye’s deal for next season. He’s back.
November 21, 2020 | 8:02 pm EST Update
Lakers re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Shams Charania: Free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed to a three-year, $40M deal with the Lakers, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells @The Athletic @Stadium.
Shams Charania: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had several interested teams after playing a vital role in the Lakers‘ title run, but sides reached an agreement tonight to keep him in Los Angeles.
Brad Wanamaker to Warriors
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G Brad Wanamaker has agreed to a one-year, $2.25M deal to join the Golden State Warriors, his agent Steve McCaskill tells ESPN. Wanamaker played a productive role with Celtics – and now’s expected to see some significant minutes as Steph Curry’s backup.