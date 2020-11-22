Danilo Gallinari: Thank you for everything OKC! You were a great home for me this past year and I’ll never forget it. Wishing the Thunder fans and organization the best of luck.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent F Danilo Gallinari is finalizing a three-year, $61.5M contract with the Atlanta Hawks, his agent Michael Tellem of CAA Sports tells ESPN.
If Hayward leaves Boston, it could open the door for a sign-and-trade possibility for Danilo Gallinari, who’s one of HoopsHype’s top-ranked free agents this offseason. He’s also expected to draw significant interest from the Atlanta Hawks and other teams.
Brian Windhorst on Danilo Gallinari: There's some rumors out there about what he's going to get is a pretty healthy contract offer that he has received.
The Miami Heat previously showed interest in the Italian forward at the trade deadline. If Giannis Antetokounmpo signs an extension with Milwaukee, some around the league expect Miami to extend Bam Adebayo, try to bring back Goran Dragic, and upgrade at forward. That could open the door for Gallinari to land with Miami as a free agent on a multi-year deal.
The Dallas Mavericks also had interest at the trade deadline in Gallinari and have been shopping their 18th overall pick. With Thunder GM Sam Presti collecting as many first-round picks as he can, the Mavericks can use their pick to facilitate a sign-and-trade.
Emiliano Carchia: Atlanta Hawks are the frontrunners to land Danilo Gallinari on a three-year deal, league source told @Sportando
Brad Townsend: I'm told report of Gallinari S&T to Mavs not accurate, at least not as of 4:31 p.m. Long evening and many possibilities ahead.
Marc Stein: There is a growing belief among rival teams that Atlanta will be in pole position for Danilo Gallinari and Rajon Rondo when free agency begins later this week, league sources say. As @NYTSports reported on Oct. 28, Rondo is also poised to receive strong interest from the Clippers.
Kevin O’Connor said on a The Ringer Instagram live stream that the Atlanta Hawks are targeting Danilo Gallinari for the free agency.
If New York can convince Gallinari that the club wants to win next season, maybe he agrees to come to the Big Apple. But opposing teams expect Gallinari to end up on a contender, particularly in the wake of the Paul trade. Per sources, some with the Mavericks have interest in pursuing Gallinari. The Mavs reportedly also want to conserve cap space for the summer of 2021. So the franchise would have to weigh that factor in any offers it makes to Gallinari.
A source said the Mavericks remain interested in, but currently are not the favorite to land Danilo Gallinari — for whom they had a deal in place with Oklahoma City before February’s trade deadline but didn’t consummate the trade because Gallinari wanted to test free agency.
And, at the moment, a source says Gallinari is leaning toward two-year deals that are being offered by at least two Eastern Conference teams. Might he and his agent change their mind for one year with Luka Doncic and Porzingis and the Mavs and perhaps an extension next summer? Not likely, but not impossible.
But opposing teams expect Gallinari to end up on a contender if the Thunder trade Paul. Per sources, some with the Mavericks have interest in pursuing Gallinari. The Mavs reportedly also want to conserve cap space for the summer of 2021. So the franchise would have to weigh that factor in any offers it makes to Gallinari.
NBA Central: Danilo Gallinari free agent odds Miami Heat: 7/2 Phoenix Suns: 4/1 New York Knicks: 5/1 Denver Nuggets: 6/1 Golden State Warriors: 6/1 Milwaukee Bucks: 6/1 Toronto Raptors: 6/1 Boston Celtics: 7/1 New Orleans Pelicans: 15/2 (Via @betonline_ag ) pic.twitter.com/OC93m0kZFr
Danilo Gallinari has set the benefit of his family as a priority for the upcoming NBA free agency. The Italian forward is expecting his first child and this is a major factor that will weigh in when he chooses his next career destination. “Well, I think that the best decision is the best decision for me and my family,” Gallinari said in the “Truth and Basketball with George Karl” podcast. “As I told you guys, I have a kid on the way, my first one. So the decisions are going to be made by altogether. I think the best is looking at everything. I’m not saying I’m just going to go to teams that are going to fight for the championship because I don’t know if they are going to call me.”
Looking ahead to free agency, when they let go of Billy, does anything like that affect your decision of whether you could return to OKC in free agency? What do you think about the possibility of coming back to OKC next year? Danilo Gallinari: I would consider it for sure. I think as a player when you have such a great time with the team, and you go through what we’ve been through this season living this amazing miracle season, of course, I’d love to run it back and spend some more time in OKC. When you have this winning season, you always want to be on a winning team, and so, of course, I’d consider it. I think not just Billy, but also Sam, everything started with Sam. I thought Sam did a great job of building that team and also being on the same page as the players. He’s a guy that you can talk to him every day, and he was a guy that was very honest with me since the beginning of the season. I have a great relationship with him too.
When you get towards free agency, what are you looking for from whichever team you end up signing with? What’s on your checklist as a free agent? Danilo Gallinari: I think the best thing about free agency is that, especially in my situation, you have to look at everything. The part I love is that I have the chance to look at everything. Honestly, I don’t have one direction or one thing that I’m looking at. In your career, you can’t be a free agent every year. When it happens, for me, it’s this summer, I want to take my time and look at everything.
This is a chance for you in your early 30s to get a big contract, whether it’s long- or short-term. Are you looking to lock up something long-term coming off the past two healthiest seasons in your career? Danilo Gallinari: That’s definitely a thought. At the same time, because we don’t know and nobody knows the dates, how it’s going to look, and what’s going to happen next season, the long-term is an option, but everything is an option. Of course, the long-term is very good, but at the same time, because of the uncertainty we’re living in, I want to see everything that’s going on.
Danilo Gallinari talked about his future during the "Festival dello Sport" in Italy Danilo Gallinari talked about his future during the “Festival dello Sport” in Italy: «Is playing for the NBA Championship more important than a contract? Yes. At this time, yes. I’m not twenty anymore».
Michael Scotto: “At that point, if you’re OKC, you’re signaling you’re fully rebuilding, and you’re going to really start to gut that roster. If you get rid of Chris Paul, Steven Adams will probably be talked about in trades. Dennis Schroeder as well. Danilo Gallinari (free agent) probably wouldn’t be brought back at that point, or you try a sign-and-trade to get him to a certain destination.”
I've been told that getting a big man who can shoot is one of the things the Knicks hope to do in the offseason. I don't know if that means they are only looking for that player in free agency, or if they would look to draft a shooting big with one of their three draft picks. I believe they want to improve their spacing and have heard the two players you named above mentioned - RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson. My opinion is that Danilo Gallinari will be considered. I haven't heard anything on Davis Bertans, which doesn't necessarily mean the Knicks don't have interest in him. New York would need to offer Bertans a significant contract to pry him in free agency. The Wizards have Bertans' Bird Rights and can exceed the cap to re-sign him at any amount up to his max salary.
If the Knicks decide to look for a forward via free agency who can shoot, Danilo Gallinari, Carmelo Anthony and Christian Wood are potential options. Some members of the Knicks front office were enamored with Wood over the course of the season. Regarding Anthony, prior to free agency last summer, the Knicks strongly considered signing the ex-Knick if they were able to land two other stars. They missed out on the stars in free agency, which took Anthony out of their plans. Rose, the current team president, was Anthony's agent. The two remain close. Worth pointing out: the Knicks being open to looking for a big who can shoot doesn't necessarily reflect a desire to move on from Randle.
Oklahoma City – If the Thunder entertain ideas of keeping Danilo Gallinari at a price point in the $20-25 million range, a lower tax line makes it a lot harder. Not impossible, but harder. One presumes they’d like to use their full mid-level on a younger wing and that they also would wish to keep Nerlens Noel; doing all three would push them well into the tax and invoke a punishing repeater penalty.
Appearing as a guest on NBA TV on Wednesday, another former Knick, Greg Anthony, asked Gallinari if he would ever consider putting on a uniform that he has previously worn in his career, strongly alluding to the Knicks. “As a free agent, you want to see all of the options that you got on the table,” Gallinari said. “It’s also the fun part of free agency, too. So I will look at everything. And then I will make a decision.”
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari will be a free agent after this offseason and although he doesn’t know what the future holds for him in the NBA, he wishes to end his career in Italy with Olimpia Milano. In an interview with the Italian radio station Radio 1 Rai, Gallinari mentioned: “It would be great to play a couple of seasons at a high level in the EuroLeague and win with that team. I’d like to finish my career in this way.”
With their eyes set on 2021 maximum cap space, they are unlikely to offer free-agent targets more than a one-year deal. One player they can target with all their cap space is Danilo Gallinari, whom they pursued in February. $26.5 million is close to the maximum amount Gallinari can receive in a contract extension. If they can’t sign any of their targets, they could operate over the cap to re-sign free agents like Goran Dragic and Jae Crowder and also have the mid-level exception to use.
Danilo Gallinari on re-signing with OKC this summer being a possibility: “I hope so. It’s not the time now to talk with the team. But in the summer, it’s going to be interesting for me… Definitely, it could be a great option for me to stay here.”
On remaining with OKC through a touch-and-go trade deadline: “I really wanted to stay to stay here. [It would be] tough to leave such a great atmosphere, great teammates, a group that is winning… I wanted to stay.”
In an interview with Il Foglio, il Gallo said that he will not chase money in the next free agency but he will privilege NBA title contenders. “Next summer, when I will become free agent, I will privilege a team that can fight for the NB Finals. I won’t chase money, but the chance to play for the title” Gallinari said. “NBA taught me to be a more selfish player on the court but I have not really succedded yet”.
The Nuggets had contract negotiations with Gallinari — before and after they agreed to contract terms with free-agent forward Paul Millsap on Sunday, according to an NBA source — but were unable to strike a deal.
A three-team sign-and-trade deal that will send free-agent forward Danilo Gallinari to the LA Clippers on a three-year, $65 million contract has been agreed to in principle, according to league sources. The Atlanta Hawks will receive Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone, a 2018 first-round pick and cash from the Clippers. For sending Gallinari to LA, Denver will receive Atlanta's 2019 second-round pick via Washington.
Nick Kosmider: Can confirm Gallo is heading to the Clippers. Nuggets get a second-round pick in '19. @Adrian Wojnarowski first.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: As Gallinari heads to LA, Hawks receive Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone, LA's 2018 FRP via Houston, cash; Denver gets '19 2nd-rounder
Chris Vivlamore: The three-way trade between the Hawks, Nuggets and Clippers has been agreed upon. Can be announced after moratorium.
Adrian Wojnarowski: There is a strong belief among executives involved in three-way Danilo Gallinari sign-and-trade that a formal deal will be reached soon.
Sam Amick: As constructed (not done), Hawks would get Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone from Clippers and the first-round pick. Gallinari would go to Clips
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Clippers will likely part with first-round pick obtained via Houston in Paul trade. That would go to Atlanta in current framework.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Clippers sold Gallinari on the idea of a Gallo-Blake Griffin-DeAndre Jordan frontcourt. He didn't need to be sold on living in LA.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Clippers, Nuggets working on sign-and-trade to send Gallinari to LA on 3-year, $65M deal, but sides still working thru details.
Sam Amick: In this deal, which is nearing its finish, Gallinari would likely land starting salary of $20 million in first year. Hawks would get a 1st.
Bill Oram: Told that Danilo Gallinari to the Clippers deal is close to happening. As @Adrian Wojnarowski noted, would need to be a sign and trade.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent Danilo Gallinari is leaning strongly toward a commitment to the Clippers on a three-year deal, league sources tell ESPN.
Sam Amick: George Hill is still an option for Denver as well, as the Nuggets are trying to clear space that would help w/ Hill/Danilo Gallinari et al
Brad Turner: Clippers meeting with Danilo Gallinari "went well" today, per source. Clippers have just $8.4 million to offer. Gallinari opted out of $16.1 million deal for next season with Denver.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Clippers presentation made a strong impression on free agent Danilo Gallinari in Los Angeles today. They've long coveted him.
While some of the Clippers’ top targets came off the board early in free agency, the franchise has remained committed to pursuing Denver forward Danilo Gallinari, although such a deal could require finding a third team to facilitate a sign-and-trade.
Clippers’ executives spoke to the 28-year-old Gallinari on Sunday and tried to sell him on a revamped lineup that includes the re-signed Blake Griffin and newly acquired point guard Patrick Beverley. It’s unclear how much Gallinari, who made $15.5 million last season, is looking for in his next contract, but it’s certainly more than the $8.4 million mid-level exception the Clippers could offer.
Bobby Marks: To sign Paul Millsap into room, Denver will likely have to release the Danilo Gallinari and Roy Hibbert cap holds.
Sam Amick: While Danilo Gallinari has not made a decision, Clippers are trying to find a 3rd team w/ cap space for possible sign-and-trade with Denver
Adrian Wojnarowski: Gay is still part of the Clippers focus, too. Clippers plan to meet with Danilo Gallinari and Gay over next two days. twitter.com/wojespn/status…
Sam Amick: With Suns pulling out of Paul Millsap pursuit, I'm told Denver meets w/ him tonight in Atl. Gallinari still very much in play for Nugs too.
TJ McBride: The Los Angeles Clippers will be meeting with Danilo Gallinari according to @Adrian Wojnarowski
Denver has reached out to George Hill since the free agency period started but the Knicks have not yet, per league sources. Denver has serious interest in Hill but would need to create cap space to sign the point guard. The club can do that by letting Danilo Gallinari walk in free agency.
Bill Oram: Expect Clippers to now turn attention to Danilo Gallinari and Andre Iguodala. Hard to see MLE getting it done, but can always clear space.
But expect Gallinari to garner a Plan A-type price tag. According to NBA front-office executives, when free agency hits at the crack of Saturday morning, Gallinari will be seeking something in the range of a nine-figure payday over four years. “From what we understand, he is looking for something similar to Parsons, a Chandler Parsons-type contract” one GM told Sporting News last week. “There is a lot of risk there, but that’s where the market is. Get past those first few free agents, and he is going to be next in line pretty quick.”
Sam Amick: Danilo Gallinari landscape heading into tonight: 9 teams interested, some contenders, w/ Denver/Kings too. Likely takes a few days to unfold
Danilo Gallinari is ready for the upcoming free agency. The Italian forward opted out of his contract with the Nuggets to test free agency. But his goal is to re-sign with Denver. “Free agency is something new to me” Gallinari told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “I will have a lot of meetings and I am curious to see what the teams are going to offer me” the forward said. “My goal is to remain in Denver. And I will have with the Nuggets one of the first meetings. They have the priority, I want to talk to them and listen to their offer. Nuggets are my first option”.
Gallinari spoke with Premium Sport about his future. Il Gallo opted out of his contract with the Nuggets to become free agent from July 1. “Nuggets are not my first choice but they are exactly at the same level of the other teams. Denver’s advantage is that they can offer me a five-year contract while other franchises can offer me a four-year deal. Nuggets are at the same level of the others” Gallinari said.
Tim Connelly on what role forward Danilo Gallinari‘s free agency will play in any draft decisions: “Very little. We’re not in the place now were we can draft specific to need. Whoever we draft, whether it be No. 13 or we move up or we move down, it would be hard for them to have a significant role next season. So very little.”
Nick Kosmider: Nuggets GM Tim Connelly has said attempting to work a deal with Gallo will be part of offseason blueprint.
Nick Kosmider: For his part, Gallo has said leaving Denver would be difficult. ... Much will depend on what market bears. ... More coming.
Bobby Marks: Gallinari has a $22.5m cap hold when FA begins. Nuggets have $5.2m in room with the flexibility (cap holds/Mike Miller) to create more.
Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari intends to pass on the $16.1 million player option on his 2017-18 contract and become an unrestricted free agent this summer, league sources told The Vertical.
Gallinari will become one of the top available forwards in the July marketplace, but league sources say that he remains open to the possibility of returning to the Nuggets on a long-term deal. Denver GM Tim Connelly has expressed a strong desire to keep Gallinari as part of the franchise’s core.
Il Gallo has a $16.1 million player option for next season that he is not expected to pick. Gallinari will opt out of his contract to test free agency but his goal is to sign a new deal with the Nuggets. "The relationship between me, the city and the organization is great. This is the reason why I would love to reach an agreement to remain in Denver. I love it here. And I would love to remain with the Nuggets" Gallinari said.
His familiarity with the area and the organization will carry weight when he decides what to do, he said. “As you guys know, it’s tough for me to leave Denver,” Gallinari said. “It’s my city. I love the city. I have a house here. After my career is over, Denver is going to be my city. It’s very tough for me to leave, so we’ll see.”
Gallinari said Thursday that he’ll take some down time before tackling choices pertaining to his NBA future. “It’s not time right now to make the decision,” he said. “Right now it’s time to digest the fact that we were not able to accomplish the goal that I had and we had at the beginning of the season. After that, it’s time to go on vacation a little bit, rest the body — and after that I’m going to make a decision.”
Danilo Gallinari can opt out of his contract this summer. If he does, he’ll be an unrestricted free agent. If that’s the case, Connelly said retaining Gallo’s services vaults to the top of the organization’s list of personnel priorities. “If he chooses to opt out,” Connelly said, “he’s certainly going to be one of our primary focuses.”
Gallinari has a player option on the last year of his contract, which would pay him $16.1 million next season if he were to exercise it. The greater likelihood is that Gallinari will opt out and test his value as an unrestricted free agent.
Will that leave the Nuggets with enough financial flexibility to match what other teams in need of a high-scoring forward would be willing to pay for Gallinari? “The market will dictate a ton of that,” Nuggets manager Tim Connelly said. “But, certainly, Gallo and the organization have made no secret about how much they enjoy each other.”
Meanwhile, the Nuggets will take a wait-and-see approach with forward Danilo Gallinari. The veteran can opt out of the final year of his contract and test the market as an unrestricted free agent this summer. At that time, the Nuggets will be one of the teams in the mix for his services. “I think it’s no secret we really value Gallo, both as a player and as a person,” Connelly said. “So, with free agency, if he does choose to opt out there’s a lot of unknowns. How does the market develop? What do the various teams look like that are chasing him? What does he want in terms of contract and years; all of those things will certainly play a role. It would be premature of me to guess. He’s a guy that we value, he’s had a great year.”
“He’s been here for a long time, one of our core guys,” Connelly said. “It’ll be interesting to see what happens this summer. Gallo loves Denver. And he’s a really, really good guy. If he doesn’t opt out, we’d be very happy with that. If he chooses to opt out, he’s certainly going to be one of our primary focuses. “
