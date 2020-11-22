Sam Amick: Here’s my sourced sense: The Hawks wouldn’t be doing this if they didn’t feel very, very good about how this ends up.
November 22, 2020 | 1:57 pm EST Update
Nuggets to waive Keitha Bates-Diop
Michael Singer: #Nuggets will sign Isaiah Hartenstein, waive Keita Bates-Diop, convert Bol Bol from a two-way contract and that should finalize their roster, with Whittington and Howard as the two-ways, sources told @denverpost. denverpost.com/2020/11/22/nug…
TJ McBride: Monte Morris on IG just posted this Nipsey Hussle quote: “Picc a team, stay loyal, build something you can stand on, then reap the reward” Take that for what you will. pic.twitter.com/9NuD7aLPqF
Jeff Skversky: Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Seth Curry Trade: “I clearly like Seth as a human being – I let him marry my daughter. More importantly, I guess the good thing for me is I get to see my granddaughter, which is even better.”
November 22, 2020 | 1:40 pm EST Update
Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has agreed to a five-year, $195 million designated rookie extension, his agents Ty Sullivan and Austin Brown of CAA Sports told ESPN. Mitchell, 24, rapidly developed into one of the most explosive and popular young players in the NBA, an instantaneous franchise cornerstone for the Jazz organization.