The Valmiera, Latvia native was the Wizards’ number one offseason target, according to general manager Tommy Sheppard. Washington went into free agency on Friday hoping to strike a new deal with Bertans first and foremost. “We have been adamant that our top offseason priority was to re-sign Davis, so we are thrilled to accomplish that goal and have him on board as part of the winning environment we’re continuing to build,” Sheppard said. “He is not only an elite shooter, he’s a great addition to our community and we saw last season how his ability to spread the floor, overall basketball IQ and competitive spirit make him an ideal fit for our style of play.”