Jason Jones, Kings beat writer: After drafting Tyrese Haliburton, do the Kings really want to have Bogdanovic back, even for just a season? At some point they have to move on from Vlade Divac’s version of the team, and tying up money and sacrificing Haliburton’s development might not be worth it. Bogdanovic is a solid pro, but the team will not be drastically better if he’s back. If the focus is on the future and Buddy Hield is already under contract, it might be best to let Bogdanovic play for the Hawks.
November 22, 2020 | 8:03 pm EST Update
Shams Charania: Toronto picks up one of the top big men on the market in Aron Baynes. Second season is a team option, sources said. Marc Gasol heads to Los Angeles on an agreement with the Lakers, where his preference has been and where his brother Pau is an icon.
On Sunday, the Wizards announced that they re-signed forward Davis Bertans. After acquiring Bertans in a three-team trade last season, the Wizards locked in the “Latvian Laser” for the long term.
The Valmiera, Latvia native was the Wizards’ number one offseason target, according to general manager Tommy Sheppard. Washington went into free agency on Friday hoping to strike a new deal with Bertans first and foremost. “We have been adamant that our top offseason priority was to re-sign Davis, so we are thrilled to accomplish that goal and have him on board as part of the winning environment we’re continuing to build,” Sheppard said. “He is not only an elite shooter, he’s a great addition to our community and we saw last season how his ability to spread the floor, overall basketball IQ and competitive spirit make him an ideal fit for our style of play.”
Marc Berman: Omari Spellman of Villanova will be headed to Knicks training camp, per source. So he’s got a pretty good shot unless they add another big.
November 22, 2020 | 7:52 pm EST Update
Shams Charania: Free agent center Aron Baynes has agreed to a two-year, $14.3M deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.