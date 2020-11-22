USA Today Sports

Jason Jones, Kings beat writer:

6 hours ago via The Athletic @ The Athletic
Jason Jones, Kings beat writer: After drafting Tyrese Haliburton, do the Kings really want to have Bogdanovic back, even for just a season? At some point they have to move on from Vlade Divac’s version of the team, and tying up money and sacrificing Haliburton’s development might not be worth it. Bogdanovic is a solid pro, but the team will not be drastically better if he’s back. If the focus is on the future and Buddy Hield is already under contract, it might be best to let Bogdanovic play for the Hawks.

November 22, 2020 | 8:03 pm EST Update
The Valmiera, Latvia native was the Wizards’ number one offseason target, according to general manager Tommy Sheppard. Washington went into free agency on Friday hoping to strike a new deal with Bertans first and foremost. “We have been adamant that our top offseason priority was to re-sign Davis, so we are thrilled to accomplish that goal and have him on board as part of the winning environment we’re continuing to build,” Sheppard said. “He is not only an elite shooter, he’s a great addition to our community and we saw last season how his ability to spread the floor, overall basketball IQ and competitive spirit make him an ideal fit for our style of play.”
13 mins ago via NBA.com

November 22, 2020 | 7:52 pm EST Update
