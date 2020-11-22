Chris Kirschner, Hawks beat writer: The Hawks needed to add a proven secondary playmaker and shooter to pair with Trae Young in the backcourt this offseason. They needed to find a long-term option to pair Young with, and they believe Bogdanovic is that player. Bogdanovic shot 37 percent from 3 this past season but more importantly, him being on the floor with Young would alleviate some of the pressure that their star point guard has felt in his first two seasons. This is a major move and a signal to Young that they’re ready to win.
Shams Charania: Toronto picks up one of the top big men on the market in Aron Baynes. Second season is a team option, sources said. Marc Gasol heads to Los Angeles on an agreement with the Lakers, where his preference has been and where his brother Pau is an icon.
On Sunday, the Wizards announced that they re-signed forward Davis Bertans. After acquiring Bertans in a three-team trade last season, the Wizards locked in the “Latvian Laser” for the long term.
The Valmiera, Latvia native was the Wizards’ number one offseason target, according to general manager Tommy Sheppard. Washington went into free agency on Friday hoping to strike a new deal with Bertans first and foremost. “We have been adamant that our top offseason priority was to re-sign Davis, so we are thrilled to accomplish that goal and have him on board as part of the winning environment we’re continuing to build,” Sheppard said. “He is not only an elite shooter, he’s a great addition to our community and we saw last season how his ability to spread the floor, overall basketball IQ and competitive spirit make him an ideal fit for our style of play.”
Marc Berman: Omari Spellman of Villanova will be headed to Knicks training camp, per source. So he’s got a pretty good shot unless they add another big.
Shams Charania: Free agent center Aron Baynes has agreed to a two-year, $14.3M deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.