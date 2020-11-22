USA Today Sports

2 hours ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

23 hours ago via espn_macmahon
23 hours ago via ZachLowe_NBA
Zach Lowe: This is a veteran's minimum deal, sources say. Absolutely worth a flier. I've long had my eye on Iwundu as an under-the-radar guy who could develop into a rotation player for a good team.
23 hours ago via townbrad
Brad Townsend: I'm told that Iwundu's contract is guaranteed, and this source also confirmed my earlier report that J.J. Barea will be back, but this source is telling me the Mavs still have one more roster spot. I knew Bey and Hinton were on 2-ways, but I obviously need to redo my math.
24 hours ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: Free agent Wes Iwundu is close to a deal with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
24 hours ago via townbrad
Brad Townsend: Wes Iwundu, a 6-6 fourth-year small forward with career averages of 4.8 points and 2.5 rebounds, clearly doesn't solve the Mavs' big-man need. Confirmed deal, but working to get the figures. Can't be for much and is not a major signing. He made $1.3M last season.
3 days ago via _Iwundu25
3 days ago via osroyparry
1 year ago via JoshuaBRobbins
1 year ago via ChrisBHaynes

November 22, 2020 | 7:47 pm EST Update
November 22, 2020 | 7:15 pm EST Update
