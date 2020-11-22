Zach Lowe: This is a veteran's minimum deal, sources say. Absolutely worth a flier. I've long had my eye on Iwundu as an under-the-radar guy who could develop into a rotation player for a good team.
Brad Townsend: I'm told that Iwundu's contract is guaranteed, and this source also confirmed my earlier report that J.J. Barea will be back, but this source is telling me the Mavs still have one more roster spot. I knew Bey and Hinton were on 2-ways, but I obviously need to redo my math.
Shams Charania: Free agent Wes Iwundu is close to a deal with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Brad Townsend: Wes Iwundu, a 6-6 fourth-year small forward with career averages of 4.8 points and 2.5 rebounds, clearly doesn't solve the Mavs' big-man need. Confirmed deal, but working to get the figures. Can't be for much and is not a major signing. He made $1.3M last season.
November 22, 2020 | 7:47 pm EST Update
Marc Gasol to Lakers
Adrian Wojnarowski: Marc Gasol is finalizing a deal to sign with the Lakers, sources tell me and @Zach Lowe.
JaVale McGee traded to Cavs
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Lakers are trading JaVale McGee to Cleveland, source tells ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Lakers are sending McGee and a future-second round pick to Cavaliers, source tells ESPN.
Chris Fedor: #Cavs are including Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell in the JaVale McGee deal, a source tells @clevelanddotcom
November 22, 2020 | 7:15 pm EST Update
Ed Davis traded to Timberwolves
Adrian Wojnarowski: Minnesota is trading Omari Spellman and Jacob Evans and a future second-round pick to New York for F Ed Davis, sources tell ESPN.
Ian Begley: Source confirms Jacob Evans has been acquired by Knicks via trade with Minnesota. ESPN reports Omari Spellman and a second round pick are also coming to New York in exchange for Ed Davis. Knicks have acquired 3 second-round picks in acquiring/trading Davis’ $5 million salary.
Bobby Marks: T’Wolves were facing a roster crunch with 15 players under contract. That number goes down to 14 with the addition of Ed Davis. Jacob Evans- $2M and $3.6M (team option by 12/29) Omari Spellman- $2M and $3.6M (team option by 12/29) Ed Davis is on $5M expiring contract