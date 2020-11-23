All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Michael Lee: After an estimated 40K people voted at Sta… shares share tweet pin sms send email 3 hours ago – via Twitter MrMichaelLee Michael Lee: After an estimated 40K people voted at State Farm Arena for the November election, the Hawks will again open up its facility to Fulton County voters for the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs in Georgia. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons, will also be available for the first time Politics, Uncategorized Politics, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email