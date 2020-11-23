USA Today Sports

Michael Lee: After an estimated 40K people voted at Sta…

3 hours ago via MrMichaelLee

, Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
November 23, 2020 | 5:51 pm EST Update
In a separate transaction with the Milwaukee Bucks on November 18th, the Cavaliers acquired the Bucks’ 2025 second round draft pick in exchange for the draft rights to Ilkan Karaman (originally drafted in 2012 by the Brooklyn Nets). The protections on the first round pick for the first allowable draft (2022) previously conveyed to the Cavaliers from Milwaukee in a trade on Dec. 7, 2018 have been removed, making it an unprotected first round pick.
33 mins ago via NBA.com

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

November 23, 2020 | 5:21 pm EST Update
Home