Solomon Hill: thank you @miamiheat and #heatnation for the experience of a lifetime! forever grateful for the opportunity. it’s all love 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/jrdI4p4Ary
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent F Solomon Hill has agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN.
With Dragic, Crowder and Leonard the more likely priorities in terms of re-signing, Hill isn’t likely to stay. He appeared in six games before the shutdown, averaging 2.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He was utilized mainly after Heat coach Erik Spoelstra needed to reach deeper into the bench with Butler and Crowder hurt. Hill probably can find a better offer from a team that can provide him more minutes off the bench.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent forward Solomon Hill has agreed to a four-year, $52M deal with New Orleans, league source tells @The Vertical.
Scott Kushner: That deal is guaranteed for #Pelicans, with incentives. Sources say he was a very high target and was one Demps wanted from the beginning.
David Aldridge: Jazz, Grizz and Bulls among teams moving on Pacers’ Solomon Hill, per source. Utah needs potential starter if Hayward leaves next summer.
Solomon Hill begins free agency as a wanted role player who can play and defend multiple positions. He will meet with four teams — and could have more meetings after Friday — who can pay him more than the Pacers. A league source said Solomon Hill, who averaged 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game last season, is not expected to re-sign.
According to a source, Anderson coming to the Jazz is unlikely. But Hill and Deng are realistic targets, should the Jazz choose that route. Lindsey and the front office are aware of the enormity of next season. Star small forward Gordon Hayward can opt out of his contract at the end of next season — he will almost certainly do so — and become an unrestricted free agent.
The Utah Jazz have expressed interest in acquiring Indiana forward Solomon Hill once the free agency period opens on Friday at midnight, The Salt Lake Tribune has learned.
Multiple league sources say the interest is mutual between the Hill and the Jazz. But that doesn't mean there wouldn't be obstacles for Utah in its potential pursuit. The market for Hill is "fertile," according to one source, because he is young and can play three positions — power forward, small forward and shooting guard — and that a number of teams plan to chase him once July 1 hits.
Also, Hill won't come cheap. The Tribune has learned that the former Arizona star is seeking anywhere between $9 and $13 million a year, and there are multiple teams willing to meet that number. The money isn't much of a hurdle for the Jazz, though, as they are far under the salary cap floor.
Candace Buckner: Because Bird did not pick up Hill’s option, #Pacers can now only bring him back for $2.35M. Hill has far exceeded that in worth. I wouldn’t be surprised if Solo Hill is a first-week guy in free agency (signs with another team quickly)… he’s done that much for his worth
One GM thinks Solomon Hill's value is 7-9 M per year this summer with increased cap. The small forward certainly increased the market for his services during the Pacers' first-round loss to Toronto. Hill averaged 7.7 points, 4 rebounds in the series & shot 58% from 3. He also had a net rating (points scored per 100 possessions-points allowed per 100 possessions while on the floor) of +8.7.
To make matters worse, the Pacers turned down the fourth year of Hill’s rookie contract. The final year of Hill’s rookie deal would’ve cost the Pacers $2.3 million, a measly figure compared to the expected salary cap hike that will come during the upcoming off-season. In five games in April, Hill is averaging 10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals while shooting 57.5 percent from the field and 42.9 percent on three-pointers. Hill has three consecutive games with double-digit points after only two games this season with double-digit scoring outputs previously.
The Indiana Pacers have declined the fourth-year option on forward Solomon Hill, league sources told Yahoo Sports, making the 2013 first-round pick a free agent in July. Hill had a team option worth $2.3 million on the final year of his rookie contract.
November 23, 2020 | 5:51 pm EST Update
DeMarcus Cousins heading to Houston
Shams Charania: Free agent DeMarcus Cousins and the Houston Rockets are nearing a deal, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Kyle Goon: Lakers make the trade of JaVale McGee official, interestingly announcing both Jordan Bell and Alfonzo McKinnie without saying they’ll waive either one. That frees up space to officially sign the two-year Marc Gasol deal.
In a separate transaction with the Milwaukee Bucks on November 18th, the Cavaliers acquired the Bucks’ 2025 second round draft pick in exchange for the draft rights to Ilkan Karaman (originally drafted in 2012 by the Brooklyn Nets). The protections on the first round pick for the first allowable draft (2022) previously conveyed to the Cavaliers from Milwaukee in a trade on Dec. 7, 2018 have been removed, making it an unprotected first round pick.
Kevin Chouinard: Rajon Rondo will wear jersey No. 7. He wore No. 9 at all his previous NBA stops and No. 4 at Kentucky.
November 23, 2020 | 5:21 pm EST Update
Tacko Fall returns to Boston
Shams Charania: Free agent Tacko Fall has signed a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.