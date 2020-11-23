-
JD Shaw: The Hawks have officially signed Rajon Rondo. …
November 23, 2020 | 5:51 pm EST Update
DeMarcus Cousins heading to Houston
Shams Charania: Free agent DeMarcus Cousins and the Houston Rockets are nearing a deal, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Kyle Goon: Lakers make the trade of JaVale McGee official, interestingly announcing both Jordan Bell and Alfonzo McKinnie without saying they’ll waive either one. That frees up space to officially sign the two-year Marc Gasol deal.
In a separate transaction with the Milwaukee Bucks on November 18th, the Cavaliers acquired the Bucks’ 2025 second round draft pick in exchange for the draft rights to Ilkan Karaman (originally drafted in 2012 by the Brooklyn Nets). The protections on the first round pick for the first allowable draft (2022) previously conveyed to the Cavaliers from Milwaukee in a trade on Dec. 7, 2018 have been removed, making it an unprotected first round pick.
Kevin Chouinard: Rajon Rondo will wear jersey No. 7. He wore No. 9 at all his previous NBA stops and No. 4 at Kentucky.
November 23, 2020 | 5:21 pm EST Update
Tacko Fall returns to Boston
Shams Charania: Free agent Tacko Fall has signed a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.