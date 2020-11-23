USA Today Sports

The Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons were among the te…

4 hours ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

More on Damyean Dotson Free Agency

11 hours ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G Damyean Dotson has agreed to a two-year, $4M deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agent Chris Gaston of @Famfirstsports tells ESPN.
4 days ago via StevePopper
Knicks to waive Elfrid Payton and Bobby Portis
Steve Popper: Newsday has learned Knicks are waiving Elfrid Payton and Kenny Wooten and not picking up option on Bobby Portis. Also, no qualifying offer for Damyean Dotson, who is an unrestricted FA now. More decisions to come... The players who are waived today could be back - but on a lesser deal than what they were in line for.
8 months ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post
According to NBA sources, three prominent organizations — the Jazz, Bucks and Warriors — are expected to show some interest in Dotson, who made $1.6 million this season as a “3-and-D’’ prototype. “He’s got a great work ethic, leadership qualities and toughness,’’ former Knicks coach David Fizdale told The Post this week. “He’s extremely coachable and dedicated teammate. Totally committed to the culture with a consistently good attitude regardless of his minutes.’’
8 months ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post
9 months ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post
Sources indicate the Knicks were fully prepared to extend Dotson a $2 million qualifying offer to keep him a restricted free agent and try to keep him by matching a reasonable offer. Whether there is a shift in thinking with incoming president Leon Rose is not entirely clear.
9 months ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post
An NBA source said about four teams reached out about Dotson at the trade deadline. Orlando, Golden State, the Nets, Detroit and Utah have shown interest in Dotson in the past.
1 year ago via New York Post
According to a source, the Knicks still plan to exercise the $1.5 million team option by the July 15 deadline on 2017 draft pick Damyean Dotson despite signing shooting guards Reggie Bullock and Wayne Ellington and point guard Elfrid Payton.
1 year ago via New York Post
The Knicks are expected to exercise his team option in mid-July. After the season, Dotson decided to make sure his shoulder was OK and scheduled an MRI. He was stunned. “I was like, ‘Oh man, torn labrum, who would’ve known?,”’ said Dotson, who is promoting a new line of hoodies called “Wholeteamdot”. “I played so well, I didn’t think anything was wrong with it. I’m glad I caught it in time and didn’t keep playing with it over the summer. I caught it at the right time.’’
3 years ago via Krisplashed
Kristian Winfield: Knicks announce signing of rookie Damyean Dotson who impressed in Orlando Summer League.
3 years ago via MikeAScotto
Michael Scotto: Damyean Dotson's 3-year deal with the Knicks includes a team option on Year 3, a league source told @BBallInsiders. twitter.com/ianbegley/stat…
3 years ago via SBondyNYDN
3 years ago via IanBegley
Ian Begley: Damyean Dotson's deal with the Knicks is a 3-year contract, per league sources. Two years of the deal are fully guaranteed, sources say.

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

Storyline: Damyean Dotson Free Agency
More HoopsHype Rumors
November 23, 2020 | 10:05 pm EST Update

Kings still debating about Bogdan Bogdanovic's offer sheet

1 hour ago via Sacramento Bee

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 64 more rumors
From there, Morey made real news by saying that, in addition to “a couple of NBA teams,” he was contacted by an NFL team and a baseball team. Though the baseball topic wasn’t broached any further, Eisen did ask Morey for more information on the NFL conversation. Morey did indicate that the team that contacted him “didn’t offer it, and they just reached out to talk,” but he wasn’t quite ready to make that jump.”
1 hour ago via Brad Rowland @ Uproxx

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

November 23, 2020 | 9:50 pm EST Update

Rockets likely to keep James Harden and Russell Westbrook?

Salman Ali: .@Adrian Wojnarowski says the Rockets have engaged in Russell Westbrook trade discussions, but not James Harden ones. Says Houston getting both Harden and Westbrook back in training camp is more likely than Westbrook getting moved.
https://twitter.com/SalmanAliNBA/status/1331061267474370561
1 hour ago via SalmanAliNBA

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 97 more rumors
Home