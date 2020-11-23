Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G Damyean Dotson has agreed to a two-year, $4M deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agent Chris Gaston of @Famfirstsports tells ESPN.
Steve Popper: Newsday has learned Knicks are waiving Elfrid Payton and Kenny Wooten and not picking up option on Bobby Portis. Also, no qualifying offer for Damyean Dotson, who is an unrestricted FA now. More decisions to come... The players who are waived today could be back - but on a lesser deal than what they were in line for.
According to NBA sources, three prominent organizations — the Jazz, Bucks and Warriors — are expected to show some interest in Dotson, who made $1.6 million this season as a “3-and-D’’ prototype. “He’s got a great work ethic, leadership qualities and toughness,’’ former Knicks coach David Fizdale told The Post this week. “He’s extremely coachable and dedicated teammate. Totally committed to the culture with a consistently good attitude regardless of his minutes.’’
“He plays with a high motor,’’ another NBA talent evaluator said. “He lacks athleticism but he’s improved as a 3-point shooter since his rookie year. He probably has more shot-creating ability than he’s shown.’’
Sources indicate the Knicks were fully prepared to extend Dotson a $2 million qualifying offer to keep him a restricted free agent and try to keep him by matching a reasonable offer. Whether there is a shift in thinking with incoming president Leon Rose is not entirely clear.
An NBA source said about four teams reached out about Dotson at the trade deadline. Orlando, Golden State, the Nets, Detroit and Utah have shown interest in Dotson in the past.
According to a source, the Knicks still plan to exercise the $1.5 million team option by the July 15 deadline on 2017 draft pick Damyean Dotson despite signing shooting guards Reggie Bullock and Wayne Ellington and point guard Elfrid Payton.
The Knicks are expected to exercise his team option in mid-July. After the season, Dotson decided to make sure his shoulder was OK and scheduled an MRI. He was stunned. “I was like, ‘Oh man, torn labrum, who would’ve known?,”’ said Dotson, who is promoting a new line of hoodies called “Wholeteamdot”. “I played so well, I didn’t think anything was wrong with it. I’m glad I caught it in time and didn’t keep playing with it over the summer. I caught it at the right time.’’
Kristian Winfield: Knicks announce signing of rookie Damyean Dotson who impressed in Orlando Summer League.
Michael Scotto: Damyean Dotson's 3-year deal with the Knicks includes a team option on Year 3, a league source told @BBallInsiders. twitter.com/ianbegley/stat…
Stefan Bondy: According to a source, Knicks and Damyean Dotson working toward a deal with the first two years guaranteed at about $2.6 million.
Ian Begley: Damyean Dotson's deal with the Knicks is a 3-year contract, per league sources. Two years of the deal are fully guaranteed, sources say.
November 23, 2020 | 10:05 pm EST Update
Kings still debating about Bogdan Bogdanovic's offer sheet
Monte McNair is on the clock. He was given 48 hours to decide whether to match an offer sheet from the Atlanta Hawks, who are willing to pay Bogdanovic $72 million over four years — an average of $18 million per year. McNair hasn’t indicated what he will do, but the pros and cons were being hotly debated in Sacramento as the clock ticked toward Tuesday’s 10 a.m. deadline.
There are some legitimate reasons for McNair to let Bogdanovic go. Sources have suggested Bogdanovic would prefer to move on, saying the 28-year-old shooting guard feels he has been “de-prioritized” by the Kings organization.
League executives told The Sacramento Bee the trade market for Hield is mixed at best, but there are teams that see value in the Bahamian sharpshooter. McNair would get something in return for one of his most talented players and go forward with Bogdanovic, whose average annual salary will be $5.5 million less than Hield’s.
Morey referred to his pursuit by the 76ers as a “whirlwind” after he stepped down in Houston, saying Philadelphia “reached out immediately” and they “were aggressive.” None of that is surprising but, at the same time, Morey was candid in saying he didn’t see it playing it out as quickly as it did.
From there, Morey made real news by saying that, in addition to “a couple of NBA teams,” he was contacted by an NFL team and a baseball team. Though the baseball topic wasn’t broached any further, Eisen did ask Morey for more information on the NFL conversation. Morey did indicate that the team that contacted him “didn’t offer it, and they just reached out to talk,” but he wasn’t quite ready to make that jump.”
November 23, 2020 | 9:50 pm EST Update
Rockets likely to keep James Harden and Russell Westbrook?
Salman Ali: .@Adrian Wojnarowski says the Rockets have engaged in Russell Westbrook trade discussions, but not James Harden ones. Says Houston getting both Harden and Westbrook back in training camp is more likely than Westbrook getting moved.
With the Nets content to wait for Harden to force his way out of Houston, and unable to offer Serge Ibaka enough to keep him away from the Clippers, Brooklyn has pivoted from big-game hunting and big-name targets. The Nets have shifted their focus to improving around the margins and getting ready for the season.