Chris Kirschner: On a call with season ticket holders t…
November 24, 2020 | 6:54 pm EST Update
Wayne Ellington returns to Detroit
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G Wayne Ellington has agreed to a one-year, $2.6M deal with the Detroit Pistons, agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN.
Frank Jackson to OKC
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent guard Frank Jackson has agreed to a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, source tells ESPN.
Lakers release Jordan Bell
Kyle Goon: Lakers have officially waived Jordan Bell. That leaves three roster spots available if I’m counting correctly.
November 24, 2020 | 6:30 pm EST Update
Bobby Manning: From Brad Stevens today: Kemba Walker status for opening night uncertain. “It’ll be some time before he’s going full speed.”
Jeff McDonald: It may or may not happen immediately, but Jakob Poeltl envisions himself as the Spurs’ future starting center: That’s my short-term goal is to grow my role and grow into a starting role. I think what we did in the bubble was the first signs of that.”