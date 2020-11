Second, the class is actually seen as relatively deep, with potentially strong role players having a real chance to sit around until midway through the second round. Why is that a problem? Because of the pandemic and the new economic reality for NBA teams, sources around the league think it’s likely that teams will try to utilize two-way contracts and stashes earlier in this draft than in recent years. Will players who think they are good enough to make teams out of training camp — and I do believe that there are a lot of them who should feel that way in this class — be willing to take two-ways? Or will some players choose to go undrafted — like Lu Dort and Terence Davis last season — in order to get to choose their spot and try to set themselves up for a bigger payday sooner?