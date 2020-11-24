Chris Kirschner: The Hawks have officially announced the signing of No. 6 pick Onyeka Oknogwu and No. 50 pick Skylar Mays and Nathan Knight. Mays and Knight will be on two-way contracts.
Michael Singer: Nuggets make official what @denverpost had been reporting. Greg Whittington will be on a two-way contract with Denver. Deal was signed last night and finalized today.
Shams Charania: Denver’s Bol Bol has agreed to a new two-year, $4.2M deal with the Nuggets, his agents Andrew Morrison and Sam Rose of CAA Sports tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Shams Charania: Nuggets convert Bol Bol’s two-way to a standard NBA deal and are excited about his development this upcoming season.
Keith Smith: Per league sources: Jared Harper has signed his Two-Way qualifying offer with the New York Knicks.
Shams Charania: Former Pistons guard Jordan Bone has agreed to a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic, source tells @The Athletic @Stadium.
Shams Charania: Free agent Tacko Fall has signed a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Marla Ridenour: League source confirms #Cavs have agreed to Exhibit 10 deal with former Michigan player Charles Matthews. Still working on confirmation of @Adrian Wojnarowski report of Damyean Dotson receiving 2-year, $4M deal from Cavs.
Vince Goodwill: Forward Keita Bates Diop agreed to a two-way deal with the San Antonio Spurs, per sources
Michael Singer: #Nuggets will sign Isaiah Hartenstein, waive Keita Bates-Diop, convert Bol Bol from a two-way contract and that should finalize their roster, with Whittington and Howard as the two-ways, sources told @denverpost. denverpost.com/2020/11/22/nug…
Adrian Wojnarowski: Guard Quinndary Weatherspoon is returning to the San Antonio Spurs on a two-way contract, his agent Daniel Hazan tells ESPN.
Bobby Marks: Theo Pinson is signing a Two-Way contract with the New York Knicks, league sources tell ESPN.
Chris Haynes: Undrafted free agent forward Mamadi Diakite - out of Virginia - has reached an agreement on a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agent @Gary_Durrant tells Yahoo Sports.
Connor Letourneau: It's becoming increasingly clear that there's probably not going to be any room on the Warriors' 15-man roster for Mychal Mulder and Juan Toscano-Anderson. They could be candidates for two-way contracts, though.
Brad Townsend: I'm told that Iwundu's contract is guaranteed, and this source also confirmed my earlier report that J.J. Barea will be back, but this source is telling me the Mavs still have one more roster spot. I knew Bey and Hinton were on 2-ways, but I obviously need to redo my math.
Undrafted rookie Ty-Shon Alexander has signed a two-way deal with the Suns. He averaged a team-high 16.9 points for Creighton last season.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Breaking on @BonniesMBB: Free agent guard Jaylen Adams has agreed to a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, agent @MikeGTdot of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN.
Derek Bodner: #sixers announce that they have waived Norvel Pelle and Marial Shayok. Pelle was on a non-guaranteed NBA deal, and Shayok was on a two-way contract.
Heat two-way player Gabe Vincent has signed his qualifying offer, according to the team. The qualifying offer is a one-year, two-way contract with a $50K guarantee.
Shams Charania: Florida State point guard Trent Forrest is signing a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
In the last move of the night for Detroit, the franchise took Vanderbilt guard Saben Lee at No. 38. Per sources, the Pistons had a first-round grade on Lee. He’ll be on a two-way contract to start the year, sources said. Lee was described me to as the “new Jordan Bone,” who Detroit let go earlier this week. Lee, at 6-2, is considered one of the best athletes of the small guards in this class. When Aaron Nesmith got injured during the 2019-20 season, Lee blossomed, averaging nearly 22 points in his final 15 games and jumping onto the NBA radar. He declared for the draft after his junior year.
Shams Charania: Undrafted Butler guard Sean McDermott has agreed to a two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Mark Berman: NBA source confirms the #Rockets reached an agreement on a two-way contract with undrafted free agent guard Mason Jones (@masonjones2) from @RazorbackMBB.
Adrian Wojnarowski: UAB guard Nate Darling is signing a two-way deal with Charlotte, his agents Mike George and Nate Daniels of @OneLegacySports tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: French F Killian Tillie of Gonzaga is signing a two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, his agent Andy Shiffman of @Priority Sports tells ESPN.
Shams Charania: Undrafted Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans has agreed to a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Bryan Kalbrosky: Nate Hinton has accepted a two-way deal with the Dallas Mavericks, according to his agent Tallen Todorovich. This was my Interview with the @UHCougarMBK star: bit.ly/32XJ3xH
James Edwards III: From what I've gathered, Detroit had a first-round grade on Vanderbilt's Saben Lee and got him at 38. He'll start on a two-way contract, per sources.
James Edwards III: The #Pistons will not extend a qualifying offer to two-way guard Jordan Bone, making him an unrestricted free agent, his agent Colin Bryant tells The Athletic.
Keith Smith: Per league sources: The Chicago Bulls have extended a qualifying offer to Two-Way player Adam Mokoka.
Second, the class is actually seen as relatively deep, with potentially strong role players having a real chance to sit around until midway through the second round. Why is that a problem? Because of the pandemic and the new economic reality for NBA teams, sources around the league think it’s likely that teams will try to utilize two-way contracts and stashes earlier in this draft than in recent years. Will players who think they are good enough to make teams out of training camp — and I do believe that there are a lot of them who should feel that way in this class — be willing to take two-ways? Or will some players choose to go undrafted — like Lu Dort and Terence Davis last season — in order to get to choose their spot and try to set themselves up for a bigger payday sooner?
The Denver Nuggets have signed forward Tyler Cook to a replacement two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.
There are new rules now saying players on two-way contracts are eligible to come to the bubble and also for postseason play. You fall in that category. Does it matter if you’re on a two-way or standard contract at this moment? Michael Frazier: Man, (I’m) just trying to play. I don’t really get caught up in that stuff because I feel like it’ll take care of itself. As long as I’m coming in every day, working hard and doing what the coaching staff and front office ask me to do, I think all that stuff will take care of itself. So I’m not really too caught up into that. I just want to make sure I’m ready to play when my number’s called and I can go out there and contribute and help the team win.
Nick Kosmider: The Nuggets are expected to sign forward Tyler Cook to their open two-way spot, according to sources. Former Iowa standout was with Denver during Summer League.
Erik Horne: The Thunder are planning to sign Devon Hall to a two-way contract, league sources tell @TheAthletic . With Luguentz Dort signed to a multi-year contract this week, Hall fills the Thunder’s second two-way slot.
Shams Charania: Knicks have claimed two-way guard Jared Harper on free agency waivers and waived two-way guard Kadeem Allen, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: The NBA's "transaction window" starting around June 22 will include all 30 teams -- not just the 22 returning to play in Orlando. Teams will be allowed to covert two-way players into NBA contracts and sign eligible free agents for the rest of season.
Erik Horne: Presti on if it was his intent to sign Dort to full NBA contract: “He’s clearly someone we want going forward. That could be something that happens in the short term or later. I don’t know. But we’ll look for ways to make that happen.”
Brandon Rahbar: Presti on Dort’s contract: “We are still awaiting clarity on that. Clearly that’s something we’re focused on. We have plenty of time before we head to Orlando.”
Though players on two-way contracts aren’t eligible for postseason, it’s possible the NBA could change that this year because of the pandemic. According to a source, that has been discussed inside the NBA Players union. If that happens, Gabe Vincent and Kyle Alexander would suddenly become options if the Heat loses a handful of players when play resumes.
The Heat has rights to both Vincent and Alexander this summer. Miami can convert their two-way deals into regular contracts or offer them another two-way deal during the offseason or preseason. The hope is that each will join the long list of Heat development success stories, including Udonis Haslem, Ike Austin, Voshon Lenard, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn and others. Ideally, Okpala and Silva — and Vincent and Alexander if two-way players are eligible to play in Orlando — would be able to observe in postseason.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke of a possible return once there’s an “all clear” from public health officials, according to ESPN. If and when that happens, the Nets would likely want to use Chiozza in the playoffs, but to do so they’d have to convert him from a two-way player to a standard NBA deal. That would necessitate creating a roster spot for the 24-year-old, which would require waiving somebody. Pinson would be the most likely casualty, a tough one for the immensely popular second-year pro from North Carolina.
The Golden State Warriors have signed Ky Bowman, Marquese Chriss and Juan Toscano-Anderson to contracts, the team announced today.
Bobby Marks: Golden State is signing Marquese Chriss to a two-year contract, league sources tell ESPN.
Wes Goldberg: The Warriors anticipate to convert Marquese Chriss from his two-way contract to a standard one soon, per a league source.
Chris Kirschner: The Hawks have an open roster spot and could decide to convert Brandon Goodwin’s two-way deal into a fully guaranteed contract. It’s still being considered as of now.
Tim Bontemps: Brett Brown says center Norvel Pelle will be active tonight against the Raptors. Pelle is on the final day of his 45-day allotment on his two-way contract. Unless the Sixers create a roster spot and convert his deal, he won’t be eligible to play for them again until late March.
Bobby Marks: 242 jobs have been created as a result of the Two-Way Contract added to the 2017 CBA: 19/20- 82. 18/19 - 74. 17/18 - 86. Every NBA team has 2 on the roster.
Anthony Puccio: The Nets have signed guard Jeremiah Martin to a two-way contract, the team announced.
Shams Charania: The Charlotte Hornets are signing forward Ray Spalding to a two-way NBA contract, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Josh Lewenberg: The Raptors make the signing of Paul Watson official. He'll take the 2-way spot of Shamorie Ponds, who was waived earlier today.
Rod Boone: #Hornets have waived two-way player Robert Franks, league sources tell @The Athletic. He has 48 hours to be claimed by a team now.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Matt Mooney to a Two-Way contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today.
Anthony Chiang: Heat officially announce signing of forward/center Kyle Alexander to two-way contract. Guard Gabe Vincent and Alexander now the Heat's two two-way contract players.
Kyle Neubeck: Today is the deadline to sign two-way deals for this season, and the Sixers are not planning to convert Norvel Pelle's two-way contract at this time, I am told. #Sixers like what Pelle has brought to the table but are focused on flexibility heading into the trade deadline.
Wes Goldberg: The Warriors announce the signing of Marquese Chriss to a two-way contract. pic.twitter.com/VBgLmfPNYX
Chris Haynes: Marquese Chriss has signed his contract, officially rejoining the Golden State Warriors on a two-way deal, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Chris Fedor: #Cavs are likely going to sign guard Matt Mooney to a 2-Year Two-Way contract tomorrow, league sources tell @clevelanddotcom . He will fill the second Two-Way spot.
Bobby Marks: Two-Way Contract for Kenny Wooten in New York is for two-years (rest of the season and 2020/21). Wooten will have a total of 42 days of service: 24 days from now until 3/28 and 18 days from 3/29 to 4/15. He joins a list of six other Two-Way players under contract for 2020/21.
Gina Mizell: The #Suns are planning to sign Tariq Owens to a two-way contract, league sources tell @The Athletic. Owens has been with G League affiliate NAZ this season and played for Phoenix’s Summer League team. Suns have had a two-way spot open all season (Jared Harper has the other)
Andre Fernandez: Sources tell @TheAthleticNBA that the #Heat will sign rookie forward Kyle Alexander to a two-way contract. @TheAthleticMIA #HEATTwitter
Monte Poole: The Marquese Chriss re-signing is indeed imminent, as first reported by @Marc J. Spears. Was the plan all along, per league sources. Warriors were relieved Chriss went unclaimed on waivers and are very interested in keeping him beyond this season.
Marc J. Spears: The Warriors plan to re-sign big man Marquese Chriss to a two-way player deal, a source told @TheUndefeated.
Shams Charania: Knicks are waiving forward Ivan Rabb and planning to sign forward Kenny Wooten of G League Westchester to a two-way NBA deal, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Ian Begley: NYK was aware other teams had interest in Kenny Wooten - including 1 team that was prepared to make an offer, per SNY sources. So it makes sense that they’d act quickly to create a roster spot for him. They’ll waive 2-way player Ivan Rabb, source confirms. Stadium first reported.
Barry Jackson: Per team source, Heat planning to switch Chris Silva's two-way contract into a 3-year standard deal on Tuesday. That would give Silva Bird rights after contracts ends and allow Miami to sign a new 2-way player by Wednesday's deadline to sign 2-way players.
Ira Winderman: Heat to sign Chris Silva to standard contract, with deal to be competed by Tuesday. The three-year deal likely will have option or trigger dates in third year.
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs have waived Levi Randolph, sources tell @The Athletic. Randolph was one of the Cavs’ two-way contract players.
Candace Buckner: And Tommy Sheppard finally on signing Johnathan Williams to a two-way deal: “Johnathan has shown the ability to impact the game on both ends of the court during his time with us and during his previous NBA experience.”
Don’t be surprised to see the Heat convert Chris Silva’s two-way contract into a multi-year standard contract as early as Tuesday, the first day that can happen. The sense I get, from a league-employed source around the Heat, is that there’s strong sentiment toward converting Silva’s deal to a standard contract next week. Silva has only a handful of NBA days remaining on his two-way deal but hasn’t been sent to the G-League a single day this season. Because the Heat is operating under a hard salary cap, Tuesday would be the first day Miami could accommodate adding a player on a standard deal.
Miami could retain his Bird Rights longterm by giving him a deal for three years or longer, an approach Miami took when it signed Kendrick Nunn in April. The deadline to sign a new player to a two-way contract is Wednesday. So the Heat would need to convert Silva’s deal to a standard contract by Wednesday to add another two-way player to replace him.
Chris Haynes: Orlando Magic guard Josh Magette, who is on a two-way deal with his 45 days almost exhausted, will have his contract converted to a 10-day contract, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Keith Pompey: I’m hearing multiple NBA teams are monitoring @Norvel Pelle’ #2way situation. He has 5 days -including tonight - left toward the maximum number of days the #Sixers are allowed to bring him up for a 2way deal. The plan was for them to sign him to the 15-man roster or ...
When he puts pen to paper, Lee will join former Warriors guard Quinn Cook, Lakers guard Alex Caruso and Heat forward Duncan Robinson as two-way-contract success stories. “I’m 27, most people are kind of in their prime,” said Lee, who’s 44 days into the 45-day limit with the NBA club allotted under his two-way contract. “I feel like I’m just starting to figure out who I am and what I can bring to a team, so just taking it and turning it into more years.”
Until Lee signs a standard NBA deal, he’ll have the distinction of being the league’s second-oldest player on a two-way contract. Only Magic point guard Josh Magette, 30, was born before him. “At the end of the day, you want the opportunity,” Lee said. “That’s it, however long that it takes.”
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on what they're doing with their two-way guys: "We're just like a drunken sailor with $50 in his pocket. We're going to spend it until the money runs out." Added that the team will not be sending Damion Lee to Santa Cruz.
Wes Goldberg: Steve Kerr says "Ky (Bowman) would not be playing right now if D'Angelo were healthy." Adds that Bowman can benefit from developing in the G League.
November 24, 2020 | 6:54 pm EST Update
Wayne Ellington returns to Detroit
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G Wayne Ellington has agreed to a one-year, $2.6M deal with the Detroit Pistons, agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN.
Frank Jackson to OKC
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent guard Frank Jackson has agreed to a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, source tells ESPN.
Lakers release Jordan Bell
Kyle Goon: Lakers have officially waived Jordan Bell. That leaves three roster spots available if I’m counting correctly.
November 24, 2020 | 6:30 pm EST Update
Bobby Manning: From Brad Stevens today: Kemba Walker status for opening night uncertain. “It’ll be some time before he’s going full speed.”
Jeff McDonald: It may or may not happen immediately, but Jakob Poeltl envisions himself as the Spurs’ future starting center: That’s my short-term goal is to grow my role and grow into a starting role. I think what we did in the bubble was the first signs of that.”