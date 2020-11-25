The Atlanta Hawks have acquired forward Danilo Gallinari (da-KNEE-lo gal-in-ARE-ee) and cash considerations from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for a conditional 2025 second-round pick in a sign-and-trade transaction, the team announced today.
November 25, 2020 | 1:57 am EST Update
For two weeks before it appeared that the Bucks had a deal to bring in Bogdanovic alongside Holiday, there had been promising rumblings in league circles that Antetokounmpo was prepared to sign the extension. A belief was building that Antetokounmpo was likely to opt for immediate financial security by signing before the season and quietly reserving the right to try to force a trade later if he was unhappy, as George did one season after re-signing in Oklahoma City.
Again, this is NOT normal. Usually, teams at the level of those three clubs above push all their chips in to maximize the present for all its worth. The fact these three clubs weren’t willing to do so tells you 1) how much of a game-changer they think Antetokounmpo would be for their franchises, and 2) how gettable they think he is in free agency. Put it this away: Nobody was setting cash aside to make a run at Anthony Davis this summer.
The Wizards have never shown any interest in trading Beal. They’ve hung up on rival executives who have dared to inquire about his availability.
Carmichael Dave: Now that the Bogi situation is behind them, I continue to hear solid and steady chatter that the Kings and Hassan Whiteside are engaged in talks to bring him to Sacramento. Nothing is imminent, but they’ve been going on for days off and on.
While Jeremy Lin awaits a free agency offer from an NBA team, the Beijing Ducks are working to bring him back to China. Chinese Basketball Association reporter Jia Lei posted an update to that effect on his Weibo account on Wednesday morning. “Beijing Shougang is actively pursuing Jeremy Lin, trying to persuade Jeremy Lin to give up the NBA, return to the CBA, and join Beijing,” Jia wrote.
Ingram’s contract was the final thing on the to-do list for New Orleans this offseason, giving them 14 players under contract along with two-way player Naji Marshall. Ingram’s deal puts the Pelicans a few hairs under the luxury tax line, and a source told The Athletic that the plan for now is to go into training camp with the roster assembled the way it currently is. The only change I would expect to see between now and December is the addition of one more two-way contract player to add depth.
Bogdan Bogdanovic: Thank you so much @SacramentoKings for welcoming me with so much love to start my NBA career. Thank you for allowing me to be myself and giving me the opportunity to follow my dreams!!! Thank you to the fans and the city for welcoming me, and supporting me the whole time!! (1/2) I’m going to miss all my friends, teammates and one of the best fan bases in NBA!!! Thank you, your guy Bogi.