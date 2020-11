Kris Dunn appears as the most appealing among them. The No. 5 overall pick in 2016 just finished his fourth season. His rookie contract has run out. The Bulls must make a decision on him this summer. His qualifying offer is for $7 million. I reached out to Darnell Mayberry, our Bulls expert, to ask whether he had the sense if Chicago’s newly hired front office would extend it to Dunn, making him a restricted free agent. “Probably,” Mayberry said. “Makes smart business sense.”